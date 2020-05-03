Helena CortésMadrid

Updated: 05/03/2020 17:28

save

Related news

In April, the first full month of confinement, television accompanied us for about five hours (302 minutes) on average per person per day, almost six (347 minutes) if we add uses such as internet and video games. Although these data are somewhat lower than those of the first two weeks of confinement, in the global calculation the last month was historic, the best in terms of consumption since audiences began to be measured in 1992, according to Barlovento Comunicación. Those who are most hooked on the small screen are women (5 hours and 16 minutes daily average) and those over 64 (7 hours and 29 minutes), although almost all audiences are in record numbers.

Paradoxically, these excellent consumption data contrast with the fall in advertising employment, which continues to suffer the effects of the crisis. In the last four weeks, the traditional chains emitted between 445 and 477 hours of weekly announcementsAccording to Geca, practically half of those offered the first two weeks of March.

However, this trend has not yet weighed down the results of the large television groups, Mediaset and Atresmedia, which share the 85.2% of the advertising market, as stated in the Infoadex report for the first quarter of 2020. Mediaset Spain obtained a net profit of 48.9 million euros in this period. “In an environment with a still initial impact from the health crisis,” the group acknowledges in a statement, net turnover stood at 229 million euros, 1.7% more than in the first quarter of 2019. The drop of advertising (9.3%), they explain, has been offset by other income, such as the box office or the sale of content to third parties. For its part, Atresmedia closed its first balance of 2020 with a profit of 21.7 million euros. Its net income, reduced by the advertising crisis, amounted to 223.4 million euros.

To all this it should be added that, just a month ago, Royal Decree 11/2020, which included some urgent measures to deal with the Covid-19 crisis, included aid of 15 million euros to private television, «a temporary compensation of certain expensess of compulsory population coverage of the DTT service at the state level, with the aim of allowing the companies that provide this service to enjoy greater liquidity, ”states the rule.

Most viewed

In the audience by channels, Telecinco repeats, for the twentieth consecutive month, as the most watched network, with 14.4% screen share in April. It benefits from another trend in running of the bulls: entertainment has been gaining ground for information. Among the twenty most viewed broadcasts of the last four weeks, 17 correspond to different editions of «Survivors». Atresmedia remains with a 10.8% share, although it stands out in the news, where it closes the month practically in a technical tie with Mediaset, achieving 2.68 million viewers compared to 2.64 million from its competitor. La 1 closes the podium with 9.4%.

The payment themes (8.9%), in contrast to the fall of the autonomous (8.1%), signed their best data since August 2007. Faced with a lack of sports content, fiction prevails, especially cinema. Thirteen (2.4%) closes with its best figure in four years.

Themes.