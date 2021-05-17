April 27: Morse Code Day

What exactly is Morse code?

It is a system that represents the letters of the alphabet, numbers and punctuation marks by means of an arrangement of periods, dashes and spaces. The codes are transmitted as electrical pulses of varying lengths or analogous mechanical or visual signals, such as tapping or flashing lights. These messages were typically sent by electric telegraph and the earliest Morse code is known as American Morse Code.

The first message sent by Morse code dots and dashes over long distance traveled from Washington, DC, to Baltimore on Friday, May 24, 1844. It was the first time in human history that complex thoughts could be communicated over long distances almost instantly. Until then, everyone had to talk face to face; send coded messages through drums, smoke signals, and traffic light systems; or read printed words.

After the initial version of Samuel Morse, the American scientist and businessman Alfred Lewis Vail, Morse’s assistant and partner, would take another step to improve the system. Shortly after its introduction in Europe, it became apparent that the original Morse code was unsuitable for the transmission of much of the non-English text, as it lacked codes for letters with diacritical marks. Hence a variant emerged, the International Morse Code, devised by a conference of European nations in 1851.

Is it still being used?

Currently there are multiple versions of the Morse Code, such as the International Morse Code for languages ​​that also use the Latin Alphabet, which we just mentioned., the Japanese version the Wabun Code, or the SKATS, which is the Korean Morse code.

Morse was not the only one who worked to develop a means of communication by telegraph, but it is his that has survived. The cables, magnets and keys used in the initial demonstration have given way to the on-screen keyboards of smartphones peror Morse code has remained practically the same and remains, today, relevant in the 21st century. In fact, it is popular with radio amateurs, although a command of Morse code is not a prerequisite for licensing. It is also prevalent in the fields of aviation, aeronautics, or the navy, as radio navigation aids, such as VORs and NDBs, are still identified in Morse code.