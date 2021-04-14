April 14, International Goalkeeper’s Day. In honor of whom was the festival created?

April 14 marks the International Goalkeeper’s Day, date that arose in tribute to the archer, Miguel Calero placeholder image, who shone in the MX League during the 11 years that he was a member of the Pachuca Club, until his death in 2012, it was the Rinat brand that made the initiative so that the archers would be celebrated on the Condor’s birthday.

During the celebrations, legendary goalkeepers such as Lev Yashin, Dino Zoff, Oliver Kahn, Iker Casillas, Jorge Campos, José Luis Chilavert, René Higuita, Gianluiggi Buffon and many more players who sometimes looked unbeatable are remembered.

Also read: Celia Lora takes off her clothes to celebrate a new brand of followers

Calero made his debut in 1987 with the Sporting de Barranquilla shirt, a club where he spent five years until he signed with Deportivo Cali (1992-97), later he went through Atlético Nacional (1997-200) until in 2000 he emigrated to Mexico with the Tuzos .

On the subject of the Colombian National Team, the Condor attended the Copa América in Chile 91, Uruguay 95, Bolivia 97, Paraguay 99, Venezuela 2007.

It was in September 2011 that the goalkeeper left the courts due to a poisonous thrombosis in his left arm, which turned out to be fatal and he died on December 4, 2012.

More than 20 exclusive interviews with friends, colleagues and relatives of Miguel Calero. Unpublished images and anecdotes. A tribute made with great responsibility, dedication and passion for a legend. Unmissable.pic.twitter.com/n6GqB6eqh6 – Juan Diego Osorio Villate (@ juandiosorio7) April 14, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content