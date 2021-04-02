April 1, 2021

Compartir

Bitcoin has rallied strongly from around $ 51K to around $ 59K in the last week. It has also caused altcoins to rise, including EOS.

EOS is a next-generation open source blockchain protocol with industry-leading transaction speed and flexible utility. Altcoin, which was previously in the top 10 of the cryptocurrency market, is ranked 26th with a market capitalization of $ 4,697,429,771.

The EOS token, after a 31.55% increase in the last seven days, recovered its losses and broke the previous downtrend. At the time of writing, this altcoin is trading at $ 4.93.

EOS price analysis

Source: EOS / USDT Daily via TradingVie w

Yesterday’s candle showed a long lower shadow pattern, showing that the bears wanted to suppress the downside price, but the bulls continued to buy the dips, pushing the price higher than the opening price.

The EOS / USDT transaction prices of the past few days were much higher than the exponential moving average tape. This shows that the EOS has jumped out of the previous downtrend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator and the upward sloping Exponential Moving Average tape indicate that bulls are currently dominating the EOS market.

Judging from the MACD chart, the blue MACD line and the yellow signal line have been hovering near the zero axes for a long time since March 10. But the current situation has changed as the blue MACD line has doubled up with a bullish crossover.

EOS price is expected to reach the resistance level of $ 5.60. If the bulls successfully break this resistance level, the next level that the market bulls should be aiming for could be the $ 8.00 point.

However, if a large number of sell orders are triggered, then EOS / USDT will likely retest the 20-day exponential moving average of the $ 4.19 support level. If the bulls fail to defend $ 4.19, then the resistance at $ 3.64 will be tested.

Image Source: Shutterstock