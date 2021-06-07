apps use new methods to track you

Within hours of the start of WWDC 2021, Apple would be facing an unwanted questioning: How effective is the App Tracking Transparency option? Such a privacy feature debuted in iOS 14.5 and was quickly adopted by most users, promising to prevent third-party apps from logging your activity without consent.

However, a report by the Financial Times casts a shadow of doubt on the real operation of this feature. The report says that developers they can still identify iPhone users, even if they ask not to track them. To do this they would use a method called fingerprinting, which would allow them to evade the App Tracking Transparency block. It is based on creating an identifiable profile, based on data from the device and the network they use.

According to marketing consultant Eric Seufert, the privacy features introduced by Apple in iOS 14.5 they do not fulfill their mission. “Basically, anyone who chooses not to track will see their information collected at the same level as before. Apple has not really deterred the behavior that it has denounced as representable, so they are complicit in this happening,” he says.

Financial Times also indicates that a developer would have been able to continue collecting information from 95% of its iPhone users, even if they had activated the do-not-trace request. Although fingerprinting is prohibited by Apple, developers would hide behind the use of “probabilistic methods” to avoid penalties. Thus, they would be able to record temporary information that would identify certain behaviors of people with the smartphone, without violating the policies of the Cupertino firm.

Is App Tracking Transparency As Effective As Apple Says It?

Privacy labels (left), App Tracking Transparency (right)

The launch of App Tracking Transparency put Apple several steps ahead of the competition when it comes to protecting privacy. Whether or not the user gives their consent to each app to track it it was a hard blow to platforms like Facebook. And among the public the reaction was a success, with the majority opting to escape third-party tracking.

If it is confirmed that Apple did not actually prevent the collection of its users’ information, you may face legal problems. Macrumors quotes Sean O’Brien, founder of the Yale Privacy Lab, who accuses those on the block of being “extremely insincere” in praising their privacy measures without applying them correctly.

