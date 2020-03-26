The last few weeks have changed our life and our routine, the responsibility that we as a society require to stop the expansion of the already declared is essential. COVID-19 pandemic

It is true that working from home is not for everyone, however, with the right equipment and following the advice of those who have been doing it for years, It can be as productive or more than from the office.

A good way to prepare for work is to rely on applications that make it easier to work from home and depend on what your needs are according to your specialty.

We identify types of needs and we will recommend applications that you can use.

one.- Communicate with the rest of your coworkers.

Slack It is one of the most popular business and project communication applications. You must have it installed both on the PC and on your phone, since if you move away from the PC you “disappear”, ceasing to be still reachable within working hours. With Slack on the phone you can stay in touch at all times, or at least until you want.

Microsoft Teams It is part of Office 365, integrating seamlessly with the rest of the Office services and applications. With the application you can chat on different channels in addition to making video and audio calls

WhatsApp: Because although it is not intended for the workplace, it is simple and an application that practically everyone uses, it does not require learning to use it, it allows us to communicate in writing, audios, calls or video calls and, of course, it allows us to send all kinds of records. In addition, it can be used from mobile devices, but also from the computer or the web.

two.- Organize and Manage Tasks

Pomodoro: One of the best-known productivity-enhancing techniques is the pomodoro technique: dividing a task into 25-minute chunks (called pomodoros) and taking a 5-minute pause after each chunk and 30 minutes after four pomodoros.

Toggl: At home it is easy to lose track of time and work less or more. You can record times with the Toggl application or from its website, assigning them to a certain project, task or client, the app is quite simple to use.

Microsoft to do: A multiplatform application that allows us to carry out a detailed follow-up of all kinds of tasks, being able to establish execution deadlines, reminders, additional notes, subtasks, attachments … In addition, these services include smart and personalized suggestions to always keep our duties up to date. And yes, it allows for sharing and assigning tasks, perfect functions for collaborative work in companies.

3.- Being sedentary

Google Fit: Working from home it is easy to spend most of the day sitting with little physical activity. This app can help remind you to get enough exercise every day, even if it’s just a few minutes a day. Two daily goals are set by default: a certain time of activity and certain cardio points, which require more intense activity (such as running). A good way to make sure teleworking doesn’t affect your fitness is to make sure you complete the rings every day.

4.- Waste a lot of time on social networks

Digital well-being: At home you usually won’t have the boss checking to see if you are watching memes instead of working or with other things that distract you. If you think this is affecting your performance, you can help yourself from Bienestar Digital or other brands’ alternatives. With Bienestar Digital you can check how much time you spend in each application and set limits.

5.- APPS to work with images

Canva it has templates and an editor that allow you to create almost any type of design from an image. You can create brochures, images for social networks, blogs, presentations, banner. It’s great for beginners as you just choose the template and then customize it by adding or changing elements.

Pexel If you need images for your projects, this app has one of the most popular stock image banks. A simple way to have free and legal images.

Google Drive and Dropbox: With these you can load and store content, work with different types of files and carry out collaborative work, in addition to backing up any content on the phone. It also has functions for scanning and sharing heavy files.

6.- Information security, passwords, bank accounts, etc.

This can be an opportunity for hackers who will undoubtedly be on the lookout to steal confidential information or commit fraud online, so we must take steps to protect information when working from home.

Correctly encrypt our accounts. It is normal that we have to enter different services and platforms on the Internet to carry out our tasks. Each of them will have a registry, a user account, and we must therefore encrypt those accounts correctly. It will be vital to use passwords that are strong and complex. Always follow the advice of using letters, numbers and special characters. Another detail to consider is that they must be different for each platform.

Two-factor authentication. Whenever possible, we should use two-factor authentication on our accounts and devices. Whether we are aware of it or not, it gives us a very important extra security. This type of authentication requests the use of two codes. As a consequence, even if an attacker knows our password, they will not have access to the second code that we can receive, for example, on our mobile phone.

Use VPN (virtual private NETWORK). When we connect remotely to our work, there is nothing better than using a VPN service. This allows the connection to be encrypted, and the data to be protected.

Update our equipment. Our teams must always be up to date. If we did not, attackers could exploit vulnerabilities and we would be an easy target.

Security tools. A good antivirus, for example, can free us from threats that put our devices at risk. Being protected against malware and ransomware gives us another kind of peace of mind.

Use reliable cloud services. With this we will ensure the protection and security of our data.

Send information and files in encrypted form. This will allow us to prevent intruders from accessing the content, protecting our security.

