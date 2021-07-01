apps to view, edit and delete them

One of the great advantages of digital photography is that any image obtained with a digital camera or smartphone has complete information how it was done, where and what camera was used. They are known as metadata or EXIF ​​data and, although they are not visible, they will be of great use to us.

But you may not want leave trace of that EXIF ​​data. Or that you want to edit them if there are blank fields because the metadata has not been read well or because the image is so old that it does not have the corresponding data. You can add this data later by hand.

Here is a selection of applications and online tools that will serve you for this purpose: view, edit, and delete EXIF ​​data and metadata from your devices to organize or clean up your photo collection.

Google Photos is the app installed by default on Android for deal with your photographs. It has functions that take advantage of the metadata of your photos and you can see some of that information, but with the following applications you will have access and control on the EXIF ​​data of own or downloaded images.

Photo Exif Editor offers, among other functions, the possibility of eliminating metadata, editing two or more images at the same time, change location with the help of Google Maps, etc.

ExifTool it supports EXIF, GPS, IPTC, XMP, and JFIF metadata. Works so much with photos as with videos and displays the EXIF ​​data in detail. It also allows batch editing of EXIF ​​data.

Photo Metadata Remover It is designed for those who just want remove metadata of your images. You can do it one by one or batch. You’ll see the image’s metadata before and after deletion. Fast and easy.

Access EXIF ​​data from iPhone and iPad

The Photos app on your iPhone or iPad is responsible for displaying all the information of your images graphically. It also shows the metadata, but if you want see them in full detail and edit them at will, there are other alternatives.

Exif Metadata It shows you more than 50 metadata tags of your photos or those that you have received on your iPhone or iPad. In addition to the location, you will get detailed camera information: opening, exposure … You can delete the metadata one by one, all at once and even in batches.

Exif Monster it is used to view metadata but also to edit and delete them If you do not want to leave a trace of them if you are going to share a photograph. The app is very simple but it offers everything you need to work with image metadata.

MetaStuff it is a metadata viewer. It is intended to access this information in your photographs but not to edit them. Very practical for learn more about your digital images.

From your PC or Mac there are many applications with which to view the metadata of your photos. You can do it from Windows File Explorer itself and from the macOS Finder. Also from graphic editing software such as Adobe Photoshop, GIMP or Pixelmator, to cite three examples.

Exif Pilot is a tool for Windows that shows you all the metadata available in a file. It supports EXIF, EXIF ​​GPS, IPTC, XMP, etc. You can see the data, edit and delete them. One by one or batch. It also allows you to import and export this data using XML, Excel or CSV files.

AnalogExif it is available for Windows and for macOS. View and edit EXIF, IPTC, and XMP metadata for JPEG and TIFF images. You can edit photos separately or batch.

ExifTool is one of the most recommended tools to edit metadata or simply read it. Available for Windows, Mac and Linux, it works from the command line, so it is not intended for everyone. All in all, it has official documentation and a very complete catalog of functions.

Access your photo data from the Web

If you work with photos online, you may prefer to view and edit their metadata from your browser as well. There are many websites with online tools that allow you to access metadata of your photos.

theXifer is an online metadata editor that can work with the photos you upload but also with your content stored on Flickr, Dropbox and Google Drive. It is compatible with various image and video formats and it has individual or batch editing.

SeeExif is a simple page designed to view the EXIF ​​data of an image and to delete it in a single pass. You can upload photos or indicate your public link. It is intended for quick queries and deletions.

IMGonline It has four online tools to deal with the metadata. You can simply view EXIF, IPTC, XMP, GPS, JFIF, ICC Profile and Photoshop metadata, edit, copy or delete them one click.

