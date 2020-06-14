No one escapes. If you want to get more likes on Instagram, or that your images are more popular, you will need several things. First, train the eye to get shots that say something, and say it in a different way. The second, obviously, a good camera, be it professional or at least a mid / high-end smartphone. And finally, some apps to edit photos that allow you to remove elements from the file, or apply a filter or effect that further highlights its beauty.

Well, if you find yourself in this situation, let us tell you that, fortunately, there are many good apps designed to edit photos, and that we can install on our phones, be they iOS or Android. With them you will achieve better results than you would have imagined. And your likes will rise like foam.

Without further ado, let’s get to know them in detail.

The apps to edit photos that your phone needs

Snapseed (iOS / Android)

Snapseed is the personal weakness of a server. It is, without a doubt, one of the best mobile photo retouching platforms. First available only for iOS, its performance on Android is just as interesting. You can play with the HDR of your photos, apply blur effect even if your smartphone does not have it, and even play with vintage styles.

Due to its versatility, and the fact that it belongs to the Google software universe, you should take it into account. We even leave you a guide on how to use Snapseed that can be very useful.

Lightroom (iOS / Android)

It must be recognized that Adobe knows how to create first-rate photography editing services. But if on computers your main bet is Photoshop, on mobile you should go for Lightroom.

Unlike Snapseed, it’s not completely free, and that works against you. But if you are willing to sacrifice some function more typical of professionals, or pay the few euros that its Premium version costs, you probably do not want to change it for any other.

Also, those who are used to the potential of Lightroom in Desktops, will miss almost nothing. Finally, consider that you can edit in the cloud, saving work time.

Photoshop Express (iOS / Android)

But that Lightroom is the preferred Adobe app for editing photos on phones does not cloud us. There is also a version of Photoshop Express that shares some of the characteristics of its sister.

Like all the products of the firm, it complies. However, it does not reach the level of others on this list.

Photoshop Camera (iOS / Android)

Almost as a bonus track, this week the official launch of Photoshop Camera took place. We are talking about the most real adaptation of Photoshop to small screens.

Fully functional on iPhone and iPad, but only available on a few Android, it is a service that incorporates its own camera, infinity of filters and an automatic retouching system that, you can believe us, does wonders with some images. If Photoshop Express doesn’t convince you, maybe this one does.

Prism (iOS / Android)

Are you looking for photos that attract attention, even at the risk of losing a bit of sobriety? Prism is for you. This app leaves out subtle and detailed touch ups. He wants to change your captures completely.

In fact, many of the filters that we will see are inspired by the styles of great historical artists such as Picasso or Dalí. Discovering which ones go best with portraits and which ones with landscapes will be your problem.

The bad news is that it is a paid app. But if you love to experiment, it’s well worth the expense.

Bazaart (iOS / Android)

Bazaart is the most recommended tool for those users who intend to make montages or collages. You can easily combine different objects, elements and photos, and then add text or graphics to them. And in addition, it is possible to remove the original backgrounds in portraits, and replace them with others.

Your default template collection isn’t too shabby either. However, it is also paid.

VSCO (iOS / Android)

VSCO is another one of those classics when we talk about apps to edit images anywhere. Available both iOS and Android, its free edition only lets us enjoy some functions.

It can be a good alternative thinking about Snapchat lovers, thanks to its animated stickers and GIFs. Color filters also get good tweaks if you like it.

However, for us the best are its effects that emulate lifelong film reels. There are from Fujifilm, Ilford and Kodak. And they are as attractive as vintage filters.

PicsArt (iOS / Android)

And we end with PicsArt. Surely you will already know it because, in addition to its mobile applications, it has a web app to make online editions. We also recommend that you take a look at it.

Returning to its application, we must say that it includes a wide range of photo retouching solutions. You can modify tones, exposures, contrasts and, above all, try to make the people who appear in the capture look better. Therein lies much of the success of this service.

That, not to mention a social section of photo sharing with millions of active users.

