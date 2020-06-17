The murder of George Floydoccurred a few weeks ago, elicited all kinds of reactions. From the absolute support of the video game industry, to the numerous protests under the movement Black Lives Matter. But, if we focus strictly on the technological aspect, it was the trigger of a new class of popular applications: those that help us blur faces.

And it is that while thousands of people were demonstrating on the streets of the United States to show their disagreement about this fact, in which we remember an unarmed black man was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, several interesting computer solutions were flourishing.

An advance, out of a need

As usually happens throughout history, the appearance of these apps to blur faces, blur them or blur them, as it is also called for this purpose, was not accidental. Its appearance as spontaneous as it was immediate responded to the well-founded fear of many of these protesters.

It is that, while the security forces of each North American state closely followed the movement of the self-summoned to the marches, different organizations alerted about possible retaliation. What retaliation? Charge protesters, who could be easily identified thanks to facial recognition technologies employed by local law enforcement officers.

There was even speculation that the Drug Control Administration could be behind these operations, at the request of the Department of Justice. In the United States, it is the agency with the most advanced computer tools for face detection and data cross-linking.

In view of this context, they urged solutions such as those that were rapidly arriving.

Applications to blur faces that are gaining ground

One of the first platforms that sought to provide security to protesters was created by Everest Pipkin. This developer introduced a web service that eliminates blurring or obscuring faces, also removing all their metadata. This is essential to lose any information about where or when the protests took place. In addition, this prevents this blur from being reversed.

The open source of this tool can be downloaded from its own website. It is easy to run, and you can also do it both from your browser and when you are disconnected from your Internet network.

Of course, this is not the only case. Another expert, Sam Loeschen, launched censr, an augmented reality app that works on the latest versions of iPhone. It is capable of pixelating photographs in real time, a very important feature in such circumstances. However, it is not open like the previous one. You have to request it and he then decides who will provide it.

“I saw a lot of speeches about how the police are adding videos of the social media protests to identify the protesters,” Loeschen explained to justify this “weekend project.” But no matter how simple it has turned out for him. Perhaps it will help save lives.

Other apps to blur faces

Continuing with other programs that allow this action to be carried out, we also have Signal. It is especially significant that an end-to-end encrypted messaging application has decided to add this feature. After all, we might expect it to hit WhatsApp or Facebook then, too. For them, the play was magnificent. In just days thousands of new users gained.

Moxie Marlinspike, its founder, told the media that the initiative was intended to “support everyone on the streets”, adding that “2020 is a pretty good year to cover your face.”

And we have a final application to blur faces. Also the last one that has appeared. We refer to Anonymous Camera. Available for now only for iOS, it is estimated that there will be an Android version soon. Of payment, and with a cost of 2.29 euros, its objective is the same as that of the others: to blur people’s faces. However, it goes a little further in terms of your customization options.

In any case, it is comforting to know that there are proposals like those listed here. Technological platforms designed to expand our freedoms instead of shortening them. Surely, following this trend, in the coming weeks we will attend many other similar apps. Welcome.

