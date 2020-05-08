It is well known that you never have enough Android apps and games, and a good way to get quality material is to take advantage of Google Play offers: paid applications and games that you can get for free or at a much lower price than normal. Today we have 91 free apps and paid games and another 56 on offer, always for a limited time.
91 free Android apps
We start, as always, with the apps, games and icon packs that you can take away for free, forever, although you can only take advantage of the offer for a limited time. The best known names are the great Deus Ex GO and Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival. Remember that once you download them to your mobile, they will be yours forever.
Applications
BioPorcinoMobile – Manage your pigs 4.49 euros free
Caustic 3 Dance & DubStep € 0.89 free
Quasi-Zenith satellite coordinates € 1.79 free
Sketch Me! Pro 1.59 euros free
BlackCam Pro – B&W Camera 1.59 euros free
Resize Me! Pro – Photo & Picture resizer 1.59 euros free
Learn French – MosaLingua € 5.49 free
TypIt Pro – Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos 1.19 euros free
Applocker & Gallery Vault Pro 2.89 euros free
Text Reader PRO – Offline Text To Speech App (tts) 1.59 euros free
Fa Music Player Plus 1.09 euros free
Battery and Charge Monitor for Wear OS € 1.79 free
Digital Dashboard GPS Pro € 0.89 free
Learn Python Programming – Spanish (NO ADS) € 3.89 free
SnoreGym: Reduce Your Snoring 2.99 euros free
Superflual English Dictionary – English Dictionary € 6.49 free
Partiture Live – Complete Musicians App. € 6.49 free
Superscript numeric keypad 0.50 euros free
RIDBC Auslan Tutor € 16.93 free
Game Booster XR – ⚡For Lag Free Gameplay⚡ 3.49 euros free
Maxytube Pro 3.49 euros free
Expense Control: How much can I spend? Premium 3,29 euros free
Meeting Notes Taker – Recorder, memo and minutes € 1.99 free
Modbus Monitor Advanced 2,19 euros free
Pro QR and Barcode PDF417: scanner reader, detection 4.99 euros free
Fnetchat Messenger: With Free Video & Audio Call 2,59 euros free
Progressive relaxation € 0.59 free
Jungle – Animal sounds 1.09 euros free
Farm – Animal Sounds 1.09 euros free
BioCazaMobile – Sport and Commercial Hunting 3.99 euros free
Games
Football Challenger 2 € 0.99 free
Eternity Legends Premium € 0.59 free
Beach drive € 0.59 free
Amazing Taxi Sim 2020 Pro € 0.99 free
Food Cutter 3D – Cool Relaxing Cooking game 1,39 euros free
Peppa: Amusement Park 3.49 euros free
Super Hero Factory Inc Pro € 1.79 free
Mine World: VIP 1.19 euros free
Tides of Time 4.69 euros free
Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline 2,19 euros free
Combat Strike PRO: FPS Online Gun Shooting Games 2,69 euros free
War 1944 VIP: World War II 3.39 euros free
HEXASMASH • Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle € 1.99 free
Ball hole 3D – Best Relaxing hyper casual game 1,39 euros free
Survival Derby 3D – car racing & running game € 0.89 free
LeagueMon VIP – 리그 몬스터 디펜스 2,09 euros free
That level logic 2D PRO 1.09 euros free
Deep Space: First Contact 3.49 euros free
Fill Deluxe VIP € 1.89 free
I Monster: Roguelike RPG Legends, Dark Dungeon € 0.59 free
Devil Twins: Super VIP 2.79 euros free
Cooking Quest: The Adventures of the Food Cart 1.09 euros free
Chess Art for Children – Bagatur Motor 1,39 euros free
Hero Evolution: SP € 1.79 free
Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival € 0.99 free
NEW Logic and Math Puzzles PRO 2020 € 0.89 free
Space Shooter: Attack on the Galaxy (Premium) € 0.59 free
NEW Math puzzles 2 € 0.89 free
Laser Labyrinth € 0.99 free
Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight – Offline RPG 2,19 euros free
Mystery Tiles € 0.89 free
College Days – Summer Break € 0.99 free
Babalonia Kids – Playtime 1.09 euros free
Memory game with Animals 1.09 euros free
League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon € 0.59 free
League of Stickman – Best action game (Dreamsky) € 0.59 free
Amethlion – open world RPG adventure! euros hard
Kamikazee Dice Score Card € 0.59 free
Trigono – geometric brain boiling adventure 1.09 euros free
Deus Ex GO € 6.99 free
FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rhythm Game 1.09 euros free
Zombie Masters VIP – Ultimate Action Game 1.09 euros free
Personalization
DmonD Icon Pack 💎 1.09 euros free
Circlet Icon Pack 🌀 1.09 euros free
Six – Icon Pack € 0.69 free
Aura Blue Dark EMUI 10 Theme for Huawei / Honor € 0.89 free
Dark Pie Google Experience EMUI 9 + EMUI 10 Theme € 0.89 free
Wallpapers Gallery – HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds € 1.79 free
Tibet 3D Pro 1.19 euros free
Falling Flowers Red – Live Wallpaper € 0.59 free
Prism Live Wallpaper € 0.99 free
TranspaRED EMUI 10 Theme for Huawei and Honor € 0.89 free
love | Xperia ™ Theme € 0.89 free
cell pattern | Xperia ™ Theme € 0.99 free
Gold lines | Xperia ™ theme € 0.99 free
24 cities | Xperia ™ Theme € 0.99 free
Back to Lollipop Xperia Theme for those who boring € 0.99 free
dark | Xperia ™ Theme € 0.99 free
Dark Icon Pack € 0.99 free
56 discounted Android apps
We continue the collection with the applications, games and customization packages on offer. We have several quite interesting games like Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler and Cyberlords – Arcology also applications to learn programming and educational.
Applications
Learn R Programming – PRO 3.89 euros 1.49 euros
Serverless Bluetooth Keyboard & Mouse Premium 2.99 euros 0.99 euros
Learn Kotlin Programming – PRO 3.89 euros 1.49 euros
Plant Identifier 5.49 euros 2.89 euros
EoEbooks 7.99 euros 4.49 euros
Complex Number Calculator | Scientific Calculator 2.79 euros 0.89 euros
CITIZEN calculator [sin publicidad] 2.19 euros 1.09 euros
My Device Pro 3.79 euros 0.89 euros
First class reminder 3.79 euros 0.59 euros
White letter premium pen 3.79 euros 0.59 euros
Pro alarm clock 3.79 euros 0.59 euros
Learn Python Programming PRO (No Ads) 3.00 euros 1.49 euros
Learn C Programming Pro 3.00 euros 0.69 euros
on Touch English Dictionary – Premium 1.29 euros 0.69 euros
Learn Java Pro 3.00 euros 1.49 euros
Teacher spelling 2.09 euros 0.89 euros
Edge Gestures 1.49 euros 0.89 euros
Learn C ++ Programming – PRO 3.89 euros 1.49 euros
Sun Locator Pro 8.49 euros 4.99 euros
Cambridge Advanced C1 Practice 7.99 euros 4.79 euros
Discovering Dinosaurs 5.99 euros 3.59 euros
Classic eReader – epub book reader 2.29 euros 0.99 euros
Smart Wi-Fi Hotspot PRO 9.99 euros 0.59 euros
FTP Server 1.49 euros 0.99 euros
Countdown Days Pro 5.99 euros 1.19 euros
Games
Tiny Little Kingdoms 4.09 euros 2.79 euros
Math Games PRO – 14 in 1 2.09 euros 0.89 euros
Super space shooter 1.99 euros 1.39 euros
Zombie Simulator Z – Premium 2.79 euros 1.69 euros
Timen Runner 2.99 euros 0.59 euros
Desert of Vice 3.59 euros 1.19 euros
Railways 4.79 euros 1.19 euros
Dead dungeon 4.99 euros 0.59 euros
Mini-Games Pro 4.29 euros 1.79 euros
Bronze Age 2.09 euros 1.29 euros
Word Search Games 1.89 euros 0.89 euros
Pictominoes 2.29 euros 1.09 euros
Predynastic Egypt 5.49 euros 3.49 euros
Marble Age 3.99 euros 2.29 euros
Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
Guns’n’Glory Heroes Premium 2.99 euros 0.59 euros
Devils & Demons Arena Wars PE 2.99 euros 0.59 euros
Cyberlords – Arcology 1.99 euros 0.59 euros
Personalization
GreenLine Icon Pack: LineX 1.79 euros 0.69 euros
LineX White Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.69 euros
RedLine Icon Pack: LineX 1.79 euros 0.69 euros
Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion 2.49 euros 0.99 euros
Mars in HD Gyro 3D – XLVersion 2.49 euros 0.99 euros
Space – Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard 2.49 euros 0.99 euros
Kaleidoscope Live Wallpaper 3.49 euros 1.99 euros
La Catrina: Xperia Theme 1.99 euros 0.89 euros
Mono Icon Pack 1.59 euros 1.09 euros
BeeLine Icon Pack 1.89 euros 0.59 euros
Complete One UI – Substratum System Mods 1.79 euros 0.69 euros
X Launcher Pro 1.99 euros 1.09 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!