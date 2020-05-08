It is well known that you never have enough Android apps and games, and a good way to get quality material is to take advantage of Google Play offers: paid applications and games that you can get for free or at a much lower price than normal. Today we have 91 free apps and paid games and another 56 on offer, always for a limited time.

91 free Android apps

We start, as always, with the apps, games and icon packs that you can take away for free, forever, although you can only take advantage of the offer for a limited time. The best known names are the great Deus Ex GO and Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival. Remember that once you download them to your mobile, they will be yours forever.

Applications

BioPorcinoMobile – Manage your pigs 4.49 euros free

Caustic 3 Dance & DubStep € 0.89 free

Quasi-Zenith satellite coordinates € 1.79 free

Sketch Me! Pro 1.59 euros free

BlackCam Pro – B&W Camera 1.59 euros free

Resize Me! Pro – Photo & Picture resizer 1.59 euros free

Learn French – MosaLingua € 5.49 free

TypIt Pro – Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos 1.19 euros free

Applocker & Gallery Vault Pro 2.89 euros free

Text Reader PRO – Offline Text To Speech App (tts) 1.59 euros free

Fa Music Player Plus 1.09 euros free

Battery and Charge Monitor for Wear OS € 1.79 free

Digital Dashboard GPS Pro € 0.89 free

Learn Python Programming – Spanish (NO ADS) € 3.89 free

SnoreGym: Reduce Your Snoring 2.99 euros free

Superflual English Dictionary – English Dictionary € 6.49 free

Partiture Live – Complete Musicians App. € 6.49 free

Superscript numeric keypad 0.50 euros free

RIDBC Auslan Tutor € 16.93 free

Game Booster XR – ⚡For Lag Free Gameplay⚡ 3.49 euros free

Maxytube Pro 3.49 euros free

Expense Control: How much can I spend? Premium 3,29 euros free

Meeting Notes Taker – Recorder, memo and minutes € 1.99 free

Modbus Monitor Advanced 2,19 euros free

Pro QR and Barcode PDF417: scanner reader, detection 4.99 euros free

Fnetchat Messenger: With Free Video & Audio Call 2,59 euros free

Progressive relaxation € 0.59 free

Jungle – Animal sounds 1.09 euros free

Farm – Animal Sounds 1.09 euros free

BioCazaMobile – Sport and Commercial Hunting 3.99 euros free

Games

Football Challenger 2 € 0.99 free

Eternity Legends Premium € 0.59 free

Beach drive € 0.59 free

Amazing Taxi Sim 2020 Pro € 0.99 free

Food Cutter 3D – Cool Relaxing Cooking game 1,39 euros free

Peppa: Amusement Park 3.49 euros free

Super Hero Factory Inc Pro € 1.79 free

Mine World: VIP 1.19 euros free

Tides of Time 4.69 euros free

Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline 2,19 euros free

Combat Strike PRO: FPS Online Gun Shooting Games 2,69 euros free

War 1944 VIP: World War II 3.39 euros free

HEXASMASH • Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle € 1.99 free

Ball hole 3D – Best Relaxing hyper casual game 1,39 euros free

Survival Derby 3D – car racing & running game € 0.89 free

LeagueMon VIP – 리그 몬스터 디펜스 2,09 euros free

That level logic 2D PRO 1.09 euros free

Deep Space: First Contact 3.49 euros free

Fill Deluxe VIP € 1.89 free

I Monster: Roguelike RPG Legends, Dark Dungeon € 0.59 free

Devil Twins: Super VIP 2.79 euros free

Cooking Quest: The Adventures of the Food Cart 1.09 euros free

Chess Art for Children – Bagatur Motor 1,39 euros free

Hero Evolution: SP € 1.79 free

Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival € 0.99 free

NEW Logic and Math Puzzles PRO 2020 € 0.89 free

Space Shooter: Attack on the Galaxy (Premium) € 0.59 free

NEW Math puzzles 2 € 0.89 free

Laser Labyrinth € 0.99 free

Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight – Offline RPG 2,19 euros free

Mystery Tiles € 0.89 free

College Days – Summer Break € 0.99 free

Babalonia Kids – Playtime 1.09 euros free

Memory game with Animals 1.09 euros free

League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon € 0.59 free

League of Stickman – Best action game (Dreamsky) € 0.59 free

Amethlion – open world RPG adventure! euros hard

Kamikazee Dice Score Card € 0.59 free

Trigono – geometric brain boiling adventure 1.09 euros free

Deus Ex GO € 6.99 free

FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rhythm Game 1.09 euros free

Zombie Masters VIP – Ultimate Action Game 1.09 euros free

Personalization

DmonD Icon Pack 💎 1.09 euros free

Circlet Icon Pack 🌀 1.09 euros free

Six – Icon Pack € 0.69 free

Aura Blue Dark EMUI 10 Theme for Huawei / Honor € 0.89 free

Dark Pie Google Experience EMUI 9 + EMUI 10 Theme € 0.89 free

Wallpapers Gallery – HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds € 1.79 free

Tibet 3D Pro 1.19 euros free

Falling Flowers Red – Live Wallpaper € 0.59 free

Prism Live Wallpaper € 0.99 free

TranspaRED EMUI 10 Theme for Huawei and Honor € 0.89 free

love | Xperia ™ Theme € 0.89 free

cell pattern | Xperia ™ Theme € 0.99 free

Gold lines | Xperia ™ theme € 0.99 free

24 cities | Xperia ™ Theme € 0.99 free

Back to Lollipop Xperia Theme for those who boring € 0.99 free

dark | Xperia ™ Theme € 0.99 free

Dark Icon Pack € 0.99 free

56 discounted Android apps

We continue the collection with the applications, games and customization packages on offer. We have several quite interesting games like Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler and Cyberlords – Arcology also applications to learn programming and educational.

Applications

Learn R Programming – PRO 3.89 euros 1.49 euros

Serverless Bluetooth Keyboard & Mouse Premium 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

Learn Kotlin Programming – PRO 3.89 euros 1.49 euros

Plant Identifier 5.49 euros 2.89 euros

EoEbooks 7.99 euros 4.49 euros

Complex Number Calculator | Scientific Calculator 2.79 euros 0.89 euros

CITIZEN calculator [sin publicidad] 2.19 euros 1.09 euros

My Device Pro 3.79 euros 0.89 euros

First class reminder 3.79 euros 0.59 euros

White letter premium pen 3.79 euros 0.59 euros

Pro alarm clock 3.79 euros 0.59 euros

Learn Python Programming PRO (No Ads) 3.00 euros 1.49 euros

Learn C Programming Pro 3.00 euros 0.69 euros

on Touch English Dictionary – Premium 1.29 euros 0.69 euros

Learn Java Pro 3.00 euros 1.49 euros

Teacher spelling 2.09 euros 0.89 euros

Edge Gestures 1.49 euros 0.89 euros

Learn C ++ Programming – PRO 3.89 euros 1.49 euros

Sun Locator Pro 8.49 euros 4.99 euros

Cambridge Advanced C1 Practice 7.99 euros 4.79 euros

Discovering Dinosaurs 5.99 euros 3.59 euros

Classic eReader – epub book reader 2.29 euros 0.99 euros

Smart Wi-Fi Hotspot PRO 9.99 euros 0.59 euros

FTP Server 1.49 euros 0.99 euros

Countdown Days Pro 5.99 euros 1.19 euros

Games

Tiny Little Kingdoms 4.09 euros 2.79 euros

Math Games PRO – 14 in 1 2.09 euros 0.89 euros

Super space shooter 1.99 euros 1.39 euros

Zombie Simulator Z – Premium 2.79 euros 1.69 euros

Timen Runner 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

Desert of Vice 3.59 euros 1.19 euros

Railways 4.79 euros 1.19 euros

Dead dungeon 4.99 euros 0.59 euros

Mini-Games Pro 4.29 euros 1.79 euros

Bronze Age 2.09 euros 1.29 euros

Word Search Games 1.89 euros 0.89 euros

Pictominoes 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

Predynastic Egypt 5.49 euros 3.49 euros

Marble Age 3.99 euros 2.29 euros

Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler 3.99 euros 0.99 euros

Guns’n’Glory Heroes Premium 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

Devils & Demons Arena Wars PE 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

Cyberlords – Arcology 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

Personalization

GreenLine Icon Pack: LineX 1.79 euros 0.69 euros

LineX White Icon Pack 1.79 euros 0.69 euros

RedLine Icon Pack: LineX 1.79 euros 0.69 euros

Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Mars in HD Gyro 3D – XLVersion 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Space – Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Kaleidoscope Live Wallpaper 3.49 euros 1.99 euros

La Catrina: Xperia Theme 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

Mono Icon Pack 1.59 euros 1.09 euros

BeeLine Icon Pack 1.89 euros 0.59 euros

Complete One UI – Substratum System Mods 1.79 euros 0.69 euros

X Launcher Pro 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!