Apps, dating, privacy

The covid-19 pandemic caused many people to have to modify their techniques to find love and they found an ally in dating applications, which have had a great growth in recent months.

This boom was also accompanied by doubts, in particular about how much they protect privacy and the information they collect from users.

The growth of dating apps is seen, for example, in that Tinder reached a record 3 billion swipes in a single day in March 2020, while OkCupid saw a 700% increase in dating from March to May. of the same year.

To which is added the entry of new competitors such as #Dating that has just been launched in Mexico, an application that allows you to match, chat, flirt and use hashtags so that there are more possibilities of finding “genuine relationships”.

For Tatyana Shishkova, security expert at Kaspersky, it is a challenge to find a balance between digital presence and privacy online, something that is increased when using online dating.

Fortunately, what we have seen in recent years is that these types of apps are moving in the right direction, allowing users to connect in a more secure way ”, he assured when presenting the results of a study on the panorama of applications of quotes.

For example, the cybersecurity company found that several downloaded applications work to keep data safe and some offer, in their paid versions, the option to manually specify their location or blur their photos.

It was also found that, unlike in 2017, dating apps no longer use the unencrypted HTTP protocol, so they are at less risk of being compromised.

Grindr

Requests a lot of personal information, including name, email, phone number, date of birth, HIV status, location, photos and videos Also asks for technical information including user activity, hardware and software information, sensor activity and cookies .

Bumble

Collect the names of the users, at least one photo, date of birth, gender, type of connection they are looking for, occupation, education, if they are interested in dating during covid, the city, the town of origin, exercise, zodiac sign, alcohol consumption, smoking, pets, etc.

Match Group

It has several applications like Match.com and Tinder. At a minimum, a Match Group site or app can be expected to know gender, location, and sexual / romantic preferences. It says that it does not share the data between brands for commercial purposes unless the user requests it.

THERE ARE STILL CHALLENGES

However, Kaspersky found that there are still areas for improvement because most allow users to register their account through social media. If the user chooses this method, their profile is automatically filled with information from that social network, such as photos and profile information.

In addition, applications like Happn, Her, Bumble and Tinder force users to share their location, while others like Mamba share the distance of users with an accuracy of one meter.

For her part, Emma McGowan, a security expert at Avast, found that it is unclear what happens to profiles in dating apps when they are abandoned or deleted by the user.

The researcher contacted several applications on this topic and few answered them. For example, Grupo Match forwarded the Privacy Principles that say that once an account is deleted, it is no longer visible in the service and, from there, they delete the information based on their legitimate interests. Which leaves in doubt if it keeps part of the data or really deletes all.

Instead, Grindr’s policy is more explicit because it states that if someone deletes your account, everything related to your account is evicted within seven days.

Given this, both specialists considered that people should be careful with the information they share with these types of applications and use all the tools at their disposal to maintain their privacy and avoid harassment or other problems in the future.

