The measure announced this Tuesday through the Official State Gazette (BOE) that establishes that international travelers will have to maintain a quarantine of 14 days upon arrival in Spain has raised criticism in the sector. From the Alliance for Tourism Excellence (Exceltur), its executive vice president, José Luis Zoreda, remarks to OKDIARIO that “Once again we are not a priority sector for this Government, the news has fallen to us like a jug of cold water and has left us bewildered ».

As argued by the Government in this Order, “the favorable evolution of the epidemiological situation” in Spain and the start of the de-escalation “make it necessary to reinforce control measures, in such a way that bearing in mind the worldwide distribution of the virus and based on the principle As a precaution, it is considered necessary to apply to people who come from abroad the need to carry out a quarantine for 14 days ».

“Late”

However, despite the Executive’s defense that now is the appropriate time to implement this measure, other countries such as the United States (USA) or some of our European neighbors have already gone ahead. The case of USA, where even though the virus came later than Spain, President Donald Trump, quarantined earlier.

“It is true that there are other countries where the same measure was adopted but a month and a half ago, or a few weeks ago. The moment chosen by the Government of Spain does not make sense, since this Wednesday a meeting will take place at a European level where the protocols to be followed in terms of community airspace will be discussed. Announcing this measure the day before is absurd, “says Zoreda.

East May 13, the European Commission (EC) will establish the protocols that the different countries must follow to ensure the protection and hygiene measures in the flights. In addition, it will also analyze the return to activity of the main airlines in Europe and how to proceed with community airspace.

No consensus

Another of the main criticisms that the sector has carried out is the lack of dialogue that has existed with the Executive. “Once again the Government has shown that Spain is free and that it does not have the main agents involved. This is a decision that has been made unilaterally, it catches us unexpectedly and there has been no conversation with the Administration », denounces Zoreda.

Travel agencies, tour operators and transport companies travelers should be informed of these measures at the beginning of the ticket sales process destined for Spanish territory. In the case of air travel, airlines must provide the public health form to locate passengers (Passenger Location Card), which must be carried by the traveler upon arrival in Spain.

“Somehow we expected a certain flexibility and tolerance when it comes to allowing companies and agents in the sector to begin to resume their activity. This measure is a blow for us, because despite the fact that other countries have also imposed this quarantine, the proximity with the summer season can be a brake for all those who were thinking of booking their trips, “adds Zoreda.