Approved vaccines are effective against covid-19 variants, says WHO

(CNN) – Currently approved COVID-19 vaccines are effective against all known variants of the virus, Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO’s regional director for Europe, said Thursday.

While providing an update on the virus situation in Europe, Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge stated: “Let me emphasize that all variants of covid-19 can be controlled in the same way. With social and public health measures. And that all the covid-19 variants that have emerged so far respond to the approved vaccines available.

Kluge cautioned, however, that the situation in Europe was still precarious and said it was not the time to become complacent.

“In several countries there are pockets of increasing transmission that could rapidly evolve into dangerous resurgences,” Kluge said.

“Vaccines may be a light at the end of the tunnel, but that light shouldn’t blind us,” he said.