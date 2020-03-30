The Government activates a emergency action plan in coordination with the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation to combat the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in Spain. With it, it is expected to resolve some of the questions that have been in the air for weeks in relation to the actions that the highest state body was going to take in the digital sphere.

In the Official State Gazette (BOE) published on March 28, resolves to adopt a series of measures that affect the entire national territory, and among which the urgent development of an application, similar to the one already launched in the Community of Madrid, so that all those suspected of having contracted the disease can individually obtain a rapid diagnosis through it. The main objective, as in the mentioned case, is to decongest the emergency numbers and thus carry out a first triage.

Such software may, as specified, access the user’s geolocation in order to verify that you are in the autonomous community in which you have indicated to be, so that you could be attended by the corresponding medical services if you need it. In any case, the Government indicates that the self-evaluation “will not replace, under any circumstances, consultation with a duly qualified medical professional.”

Similarly, also a WhatsApp chatbot will be developed and other messaging applications to be able to offer “official information on citizens’ questions” automatically and instantly. A model similar to that offered by the WHO, also present on the platform owned by Facebook.

Geolocation tracking of mobile phones

Additionally, the Government also details in the BOE the analysis of citizens’ movement data through the geolocation information collected by the country’s telephone operators. This, which was learned in the past few days, will follow the model used by the National Statistics Institute in October.

This study will allow the Government know the mobility of the Spanish in the previous days and during the confinement, which will last at least one month. As it happened on the previous occasion, this crossing and analysis of personal data guarantees the anonymity of the same, and no private citizen can be identified through them.

