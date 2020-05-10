The Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, confirmed that it is already working in a General Reactivation Plan, which includes all the sports sections like the Closing 2020 of Liga MX, tournament that stopped on matchday ten practically two months ago.

SEE THE LATEST OF NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL HERE

The above will be released next week and it will begin once the quarantine in Mexico is finished. In addition, López-Gatell noted that the return to the sporting events will be staggered, so they will be considered economic and social sectors for their return.

“The opening will be staggered, it will be organized, and it will consider, on the one hand, the sectors of economic and social activity. And on the other, territoriality, how the epidemic behaves in the territory“, Declared the Undersecretary of Health in a press conference.

🚨IMPORTANT! 🚨 #UnidosSaldremosAdelante 🦠 #TuCasaTuCancha Let’s follow the prevention and control measures of the Ministry of Health to avoid contagion. #AbrazadosPorElFutbol ⚽ #SienteTuLiga pic.twitter.com/XWMoMMf9gM – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 10, 2020

So that the return of sport is consumed and, therefore, from Liga MX, López-Gatell He pointed out that there are two key elements for opening them: safeguard lives and avoid greater negative consequences related to social inactivity.

“On the one hand, it is saving lives, which requires as much time as possible that there is no mobility in public space to avoid contagions. On the other hand there are the negative impacts what does he have keep us in this situation of immobility. So these two elements are in balance to find the optimal point to open the activities, “he concluded.

The Closing 2020 of Liga MX He stopped just at the end of day 10 with the victory of Blue Cross against America 1-0. Date 11 would resume with the game between Monarchs against San Luis and would have interesting commitments such as the Rayados-Santos and the America-Leon.