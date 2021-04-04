Appointment in Carranza to clear the way

04/04/2021 at 08:30 CEST

EFE

The Cadiz and the Valencia meet on Sunday at the Ramón de Carranza stadium in a match between two teams that arrive, after the league break, with the intention of adding three points with which clear your way in the final stretch of the championship and face it as far as possible from the lower zone of the classification.

The Andalusian team receives the Valencian after a month without playing in their stadium and does so with the aim of repeating the last victory achieved at home, against the Eibar (1-0), which prevented him from falling to relegation positions and made those of Alvaro Cervera.

Cádiz has an income of six points on the red zone of the table, despite not having won in the next two games he played before the stoppage for international commitments. In Vitoria, before another direct rival in the search for permanence as the Alaves, the people of Cádiz tied at one goal, while in the most recent displacement they lost by Villarreal (2-1).

Cervera He hopes to continue against the Valencians with the seriousness in defense that they have been showing in recent games, where the locals’ game is sustained and their strength to have options to get juice in the games.

The set of Cervera is fifteenth with 29 points, six above the relegation places, of which the Valencia It distances itself by ten, having already added 33 and occupying the twelfth place. In it Cadiz the forwards will cause a loss in this stake Ruben Nephew and the Honduran Anthony ‘Choco’ Lozano.

The first of them will not be able to play when belonging to the Valencia and be on loan Cadiz, the visitors making use of a clause in the loan contract that prevents them from facing their parent team. LushFor his part, he is in the recovery phase from an injury that will prevent him from playing this Sunday.

Spinning triumphs, the goal of Javi Gracia

Valencia faces what will be their eighth opportunity in this league to link two wins in a row, an achievement that would feed the dream of being able to fight for seventh place at least a few more days after having left the ghost of relegation behind.

Javi Gracia’s team has a ten-point cushion with the penultimate, the same ones that separate him from Villarreal which is seventh. With thirty points to go, his margin of error to fight for the Europa League it is minimal.

Winning at Ramón de Carranza would also allow him to break a streak of three consecutive losses as a visitor. There have also been three matches, against Madrid, the Getafe and the I raised, in which it has offered a very poor image in contrast to the strength it has shown in Mestalla, where he accumulates four wins in a row.

Despite the rest that the L has experiencediga by the commitments of the national teams, the Valencia He has only had two training sessions to prepare for the clash with the entire squad due to the departure of nine players with their national teams.

Yunus Musah and Kang in lee they were the first to return but instead Jose Luis Gayà, Hugo Guillamón, Thierry Correia, Daniel Wass, Uros Racic and Patrick Cutrone They’ve barely been with a group they joined on Friday.

Neither has it Jasper cillessen but in his case he returned soon because he was injured in the warm-up of the match between Netherlands and Turkey. That will force Javi grace to start again under the sticks to Jaume doménech, a month after having bet on the Dutch. Beyond this change and some other point to mitigate fatigue, too many changes are not expected with respect to the team that beat the grenade on the last day.

Probable lineups

Cadiz: Ledesma; Iza Carcelén, Cala, Fali, Espino; José Mari, Jonsson, Álex Fernández, Perea; Salvi and Negredo.

Valencia: Jaume Doménech, Thierry Correia, Gabriel Paulista, Diakhaby, Gayà; Wass, Racic, Carlos Soler, Álex Blanco, Guedes and Maxi Gómez.