Appointment by application ended in more than 150 stab wounds in New York; convicted murderer

Ryan Lindquist was sentenced to between 20 years and life in prison for the brutal 2019 murder of Evan Grabelsky, who was a teaching assistant at a school for autistic children on Long Island.

Lindquist, 23-year-old, he had pleaded guilty to murder in second grade on March 3. “This defendant brutally murdered Evan Grabelsky, stabbing him more than 150 times, and today’s ruling ensures that he will no longer pose a threat to the people, ”said the district attorney of the Nassau County, Madeline Singas. “Grabelsky dedicated his life to helping autistic children, and we express our deepest condolences to his family and friends as they continue to mourn his tragic loss. “

Upon returning from a party, Grabelsky’s parents (32) found him stabbed to death on the night of June 1, 2019. He was naked and face down on a driveway to their home in Merrick. Upon checking the victim’s laptop, investigators found that he and Lindquist had been together. in the house immediately before the murder. The two too text messages were sent and called, confirming their plans to meet there that night.

“There were multiple areas of this residence where fighting occurred and this individual had defensive wounds on his hands and arms,” ​​Nassau County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Richard Lebrun detailed then. Police also said at the time that the couple had known each other for two years through a dating app unspecified, the Associated Press reported.

A search of Lindquist’s home two weeks later found a knife that investigators believe was the murder weapon, since it contained Grabelsky DNA. Lindquist was arrested on June 15, 2019, Patch.com recalled.

The deceased was a special education teaching assistant at Great Neck North High School. He was also a director at a Long Island day camp for children, local press reported.