Appointment at the Sánchez Pizjuán with prizes yet to be won

05/12/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

EFE

The Seville and the Valencia They meet this Wednesday at the stadium Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on the penultimate day of LaLiga Santander, a tournament in which both have almost everything said, with the Andalusian team already classified for two games for the next edition of the ‘Champions‘and the Levantine, after a disappointing course, with the permanence virtually achieved.

Despite this, with nine points at stake, the Seville aspires to climb some step from the fourth place and the Valencia, with Salvador González ‘Voro’ now on the bench, to make up the season put in a high zone of the classification to finish it with other sensations.

The Seville group, after adding in The league eight games without losing, with seven victories and one draw and twenty-two points out of twenty-four possible, he stopped short in his illusion of opting for the title after losing two days ago to the Athletic club (0-1) and this Sunday not go beyond the draw as a visitor against the Real Madrid (2-2).

The mathematical options are still alive but they are remote and the fight for third place is much more within reach, and with it to opt for the next edition of the Spain Supercup, or equal or improve the record of points achieved in the First Division.

Now, those of Julen lopetegui They add 71 points and Sevilla’s top in the highest category is 76, which was set in the 2014-15 season with Unai emery as a coach. By Wednesday, the sevillistas passed the trance of Valdebebas without any of his four starting defenders seeing a yellow card since all –Jesus Navas, Kooundé, Diego Carlos Y Acuna– are warned of sanction, with which they will be able to play against the Valencia.

Lopetegui, who returns to the bench after meeting at the stadium Alfredo di Stéfano A suspension match sanction, you must count the physical wear of your team, but in principle you can train with an eleven full of players who have given the greatest confidence in this course. Despite this, the Gipuzkoan coach usually makes some rotation or tactical variant from one game to another, although that will not be decided until the day of the game after a recount of the state of his players.

The Valencia faces the match with the tranquility of having added three points against the Valladolid who gave him virtual salvation and reconfirmed his ancestry over the group of Voro Gonzalez and his ability to get the team out of trouble as he has done in other seasons.

With 39 points in his locker, nine more than those who have the Elche, which is penultimate, and the Huesca, which is antepenultimate, at Valencia it would be enough to add a point in the Sánchez Pizjuán so that neither of them could reach him in the two rounds that will remain in the championship, although it would also be enough for him that neither of them win this round.

As the Elche play this tuesday and he Huesca kicks off his game an hour and a quarter before the Valencia, The club of Mestalla could already be mathematically saved at the break of their meeting in Seville.

The triumph achieved against Valladolid and the fact of facing an even more offensive opponent, could lead to Voro to maintain the system of five defenses that he inherited from the last game of Javi grace leading the team.

Of course, the victory against the Pucelano team does not hide that it was their rival who controlled the game especially in the first half, which could lead to Voro to reintroduce the starting eleven in the center of the field Uros Racic, whose substitution was the main surprise of his first alignment.

What seems clear is that it will give continuity to Jasper cillessen in the goal already Maxi Gomez, author of the double that brought victory back on track, at the tip of the attack. Perhaps one of the three centrals will leave their place to Francisco Reis ‘Ferro’, which he tested several times in the starting team last week.

Despite playing again next Sunday, in this case at Mestalla against him Eibar, Voro He does not plan to make general rotations in this final of the league.

Probable lineups

Seville: Bonus; Jesús Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Fernando, Joan Jordán; Suso, Rakitic, Ocampos; and En-Nesyri.

Valencia: Cillessen; Correia, Paulista, Diakhaby or Ferro, Guillamón or Ferro, Gayà; Wass, Soler, Kang In or Racic, Guedes and Maxi.