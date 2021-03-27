Appointment at the Oscars, Salma Hayek and Luis Miguel impressed everyone | INSTAGRAM

The talented and gorgeous Mexican actress Salma Hayek has not ceased to cause a sensation on Instagram with her publications, in addition, the famous producer is also known for frequently sharing images remembering her youth, and this led users on the networks to remember the time she appeared accompanied by Luis Miguel.

That’s right, as incredible as it may seem, internet users remembered the time when both celebrities were still very young, and as expected, it didn’t take long for the same fans to speculate that there was Romance among them.

Let’s go back at that time, according to our calculations Salma was in her 24 years and began his now successful path in the cinema Hollywoodense, after standing out in several Mexican soap operas that gave him the renown that he has today.

On the other hand, the also super famous interpreter of “When the sun heats” In the same way, he looks young and in the same way, he was beginning his stardom internationally, in that decade LuisMi It achieved great recognition in the United States, Chile, Spain, Brazil and Taiwan, according to important media outlets.

Likewise, on different occasions, both the actress, As the singer, have declared to be good friends for years, in fact, each time they have a birthday they congratulate themselves publicly and show that despite the passage of time they have a lot of affection, but clearly people like to speculate, and have asked themselves in multiple occasions if they had something.

It is not a secret that the Veracruz, is undoubtedly one of the most successful Mexicans worldwide, has even ventured as businesswoman and producer, since he has managed to consolidate his career over the years, so much so that he now rubs shoulders with famous Hollywood personalities.

And, as if that were not enough, Hayek made history by being the first Mexican to receive a nomination for the Oscar As the best leading actress, having said that, we will tell you how this occasion of Salma and LuisMi happened.

It was in 1997, the 69th edition of the Oscars was held, the British film “The English Patient” swept a total of 9 statuettes in 12 nominations, although despite the tremendous success of the film, it was a Latin American couple who were stole the reflectors.

Yes, we are talking about the Veracruz actress, who surprised the whole world by appearing at the gala accompanied by nothing more and nothing less than the famous Mexican singer.

It turns out that the beautiful Mexican was invited to present the performance of Kenny Loggins, who performed the song “For the First Time” by One Fine Day, nominated for best original song.

The presence of the couple at the Academy Awards immediately triggered rumors about a possible romance, even knowing that, in those days, the “Sun of Mexico” had a romantic relationship with Daisy Fuentes, while Hayek was dating Edward Norton.

That night of March 24, 1997, both Hayek and Luis Miguel exuded gallantry, sympathy and a lot of glamor, the renowned businesswoman caught the flashes of the cameras with a dazzling Giorgio Armani dress and a diamond tiara.

In fact, after the ceremony, the couple was invited to the AIDS Foundation Party, a party that is organized every year by the famous singer and songwriter, Elton John.

However, this was not the first time they walked the red carpet together, although many remember the brand new couple smiling on the red carpet at the aforementioned awards, Luis Miguel and Hayek had already attended another event together, the “Carousel of Hope Ball ”in October 1996.

Although, thanks to the famous life, and since all the entertainment media are always attentive to what celebrities do or have to say, Hayek did not give rise to speculation about an alleged romance, and made it clear that his relationship with Luis Miguel was simply friends.

“We have been friends for 12 years. I can see your face as saying that there is something suspicious between us. I’m sorry to disappoint you, ”he mentioned days after the fact in an interview.