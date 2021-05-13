apply to ‘GTA V’ an artificial intelligence that makes it extremely realistic

One of the great goals of video games is often be as realistic as possible. It is not an easy task, especially due to the difficulties of generating each and every one of the elements that make up a three-dimensional environment. A group of researchers has a different solution: artificial intelligence.

As part of the Photorealism Enhancement project, the Intel ISL research group has created a new machine learning tool capable of giving amazing realism to some video games. The tests they have done with ‘GTA V’ that although it has decent graphics, it has been around for a while and the lack of realism is noticeable (although there are mods to solve it). Once the AI ​​filter is applied, it is another story, as we can see in Extra Life.

Frame-by-frame analysis

The machine learning system analyzes each of the frames that are being generated when playing in the video game to improve them. Collect each frame and apply your enhancements to make it more realistic. But what improvements? To do this, it is based on a series of factors and data that exist in each frame, such as the depth of the elements, their saturation, the direction of the light or the shading of some objects.

As if that weren’t enough, artificial intelligence too compares frames with real world images containing similar objects and environments. Using a database called Cityscapes (with images of vehicles and streets in Germany), it gives the video game a greater approximation to reality. All of this results in a much more detailed and improved image.

It highlights, for example, that tonality and colors are somewhat less saturated than in the video game, presumably because the actual images it is being compared to were taken in Germany, a colder and grayer area than the California from ‘GTA V’. On the other hand, we have elements such as much thinner asphalt, cars with more reflections or trees more similar to reality.

The Intel ISL Photorealism Tool, in principle, it can generate images in real time as it is played. However, it remains to be seen what power it has to do so, put it into practice or see if they decide to publicly launch the tool so that others can experiment with it. At the moment we have only seen fragments of scenes and videos generated previously. We’ll see if something like this applies by default to all AAA video games in the future.

Via | Extra Life