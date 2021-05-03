Applications to flirt in Catalan, a genius or a limitation

#Tindercat. This was the starting point of the relationship between Marc and Martina. It all started in Audio Spaces, the new Twitter tool in response to the Clubhouse phenomenon. Behind that hashtag, a movement that started with just over 10 people with the aim of creating a kind of Catalan Tinder. Hours later, #Tindercat became a trending topic. In the Audio Room, more than 300 people. Among them, Marc and Martina. During the pandemic, users of the dating apps They have exploded, but also parallel initiatives with the aim of meeting people. Not only is the desire to change platforms pursued, but also to find people with similar tastes or points in common. And dating app filters fall short for some. Not everything is flirting on Tinder anymore.

Marc walked into Audio Spaces by chance. He had never had an account on dating apps, but the hashtag that became a trending topic caught his attention. There he began to speak with Martina, with whom he ended up staying physically and, until the publication of this article, they continue to go out together. For her, the initiative caught her attention because she had never seen anything like it done among young catalans. “The grace of doing it through the Twitter platform is being able to be on the call and listen to everything that happens as if it were a program,” he explained to Hypertextual.

Nacho Farell was the creator of the hashtag #Tindercat, after seeing how more and more people joined the conversation. «Everything has been a movement that has come out alone, there was nothing planned. With the inertia of the Catalans it has grown and we have pushed it forward, “he said.

In this Twitter Room, the goal is to meet and start talking, “to give opportunities for love to emerge”, as Nacho Farell pointed out, between people from the same place, Catalonia in this case. But also, language is a factor. «Generally the people who participate are Catalan-speaking but that does not mean that it has to be a condition to be there. Although at the same time it can also be an advantage to reduce the circle when it comes to look for a catalan partner«, Commented the creator of #Tindercat to Hipertextual.

The domain of filters in dating apps

Estefanía Cardenete, an expert psychologist in couples and sexologist, explained that this type of preferences when searching is not a novelty. Whatever the conditions, they have existed for many years specific forums that encouraged people to get together because of their interest in the same topic. Now, the difference is that dating applications and platforms have been born that increase the offer.

Although filters are positive, abusing them can be detrimental to finding a partner

The filters used are not, in principle, negative according to the psychologist. «There are people who are looking for a very specific profile or with a specific characteristic such as #onlysex, #withoutcommitment, #something serious… ». He continued: “It makes the search more powerful if I know that what it offers me fits what I am looking for.” Some Cardenete patients have recognized that they even prefer applications with more initial questions so that later the filter of the possible pairs is more specific.

However, as in everything, an abuse of these filters can be detrimental to meeting people on Tinder or in any other dating application.

“Honestly, I think that at the beginning of looking for a partner they can be harmful if you are very fine, demanding or looking for only one type of person, as the dates do not go well or the app changes or expands. Estefanía Cardenete

Gentcomtu: language is important

Gentcomtu is a platform to meet people, «Make friends and find a partner in Catalan». On the page, in addition to engaging in private conversations, excursions or group activities are also organized. Cardenete has recommended this application to several of his patients who were in separation grieving process or to find new friends. “Patients who want to meet someone who does a specific leisure such as mountaineering, or who do not want a long-distance relationship and the maximum distance they value is another province.”

Nacho Farell, creator of #Tindercat, affirmed that although most of the people who spoke on his Twitter Spaces are Catalan-speaking, that does not mean that it is a condition to be part of the movement. In the case of Gentcomtu, it is specified that the application to flirt and meet people is mainly designed for people who speak the language.

“Filtering by language does not have to be bad either, after all today we have many options for forums, apps and pages”

They are not the only ones. In fact, in other autonomous communities they have similar initiatives, such as Kaixomaitia in the Basque Country. In the specific case of Gentcomtu, with more than 122,000 users as specified on the web, politics may even be one of the factors for users, because the platform is one of the companies supported by the Consell for the Catalan Republic of Carles Puigdemont. Filtering by ideology or political motivations is, however, not something new and is one more preference that some people may take into account when looking for a partner for dating applications. “For me it is very important because, for example, I could never be with a person who had a completely different ideology from mine,” explained Nadia, a user of dating apps like Tinder and Bumble.

‘People can see it as something negative but I don’t see it. The issue of filtering by language does not have to be bad either, after all today we have many options of forums, apps and pages to find what hits us the most, “he added. In the case of Nadia, she prefers to specify in her description that she is a person on the left. “Fascists abstain”, is one of the phrases that he has included in his Tinder profile.

Politics takes a back seat

In fact, politics is not behind many of these initiatives, although there are people who see political connotations “even in mushroom cultivation.” This is how Joan Arenyes, co-founder of Quedemonline.cat, defines it. The platform, which was born in 2003, is explained at a time when social networks did not yet exist and international contact pages such as match.com were beginning to arrive. «In the same way that there are newspapers, magazines, radios and televisions in Catalan, we believed that the use of our language should also be used normally in the digital sphere on the internet ”, explained Arenyes to Hipertextual.

Likewise, the founder of Quedemonline.cat said that filters, whether by language, geographic or common taste, are necessary both on and off the internet. “In fact,” he added, “we are always filtering consciously or unconsciously. The moment you define yourself as heterosexual, you are already putting a filter.

Although they can currently be applied to flirt on Tinder or other platforms, many forums on specific topics to meet people were born long before the boom of the apps. Filters are applied on Tinder or Bumble, but these are limited by distance and age. “Before the advent of Tinder, young people didn’t even think about using the internet to flirt,” Arenyes said. The image of meeting people pages has also changed and, while years ago it could provoke mistrust that a person would have met their partner online is now much more normalized among the population. However, there are differences when using it.

According to Tinder, the app is focused on Gen Z (young people between 18 and 25) and Netquest estimates indicated that the majority of users are between 20 and 24 years old, followed by people between 25 and 35. In Quedemonline.cat the range old is different. «Our target audience is situated on the fringe from 40 years onwardsIt is not a page specifically focused on young people », stated Joan Arenyes.

“We are a niche page, in the same way that there are contact pages of people with pets, runners, vegetarians or paddle tennis fans.” Joan Arenyes

Activate filters to avoid wasting time in dating apps

Photo by Carly Rae Hobbins on Unsplash

As the psychologist Estefanía Cardenete commented, filters are important for those people who have very specific preferences. Ignasi Puig Rodas, a psychologist, sexologist and couples therapist, is also a specialist in alternative sexualities and unconventional couple relationships. He works a lot with people from the LGBTI collective and who move in the world of non-monogamies. “These people see the need to put filters,” he told Hypertextual.

It is very common for them that the moment they meet a person there is attraction, but when they find out that they are not monogamous they no longer want to continue the relationship. “The first thing that these groups do in the apps is to specify these key points, or they accept this part of them or nothing. They will not spend a minute in something they know won’t work«, He stressed.

The pandemic, on the other hand, has also contributed to many users being more demanding when choosing who they have a date with. Puig Rodas explained that on the one hand, users of apps and platforms have increased to meet people due to quarantine. But also the dynamics have changed due to the risk of contagion. «People are no longer left at the first change. She wants to be sure that there is an affinity », continued the psychologist,« because if she is going to have sex surely have to stay to sleep at his date’s house (due to curfew) and that makes him look closely with who he is staying with ».

Some people will look for people who speak only in Catalan. Others in Basque. For others, the important thing will be that your potential partner likes hiking. The list of conditions and preferences can be very long. Psychologists suggest that the important thing is to find a middle ground. And, if years ago, forums for all kinds of people already existed, over the years the offer has increased even more. For tastes, the colors. And for dating apps, too.

