Applications that you did not imagine of the IoT +, the internet of things

Fundamental principles

To understand how the IoT can benefit companies and have a broader and more accurate perspective on how to implement this technology, it is important that we first know its basic pillars. Let’s say that, in essence, IoT systems are characterized by the convergence of remote sensing, computing and communication with the aim of facilitating the following tasks:

Get (or ‘detect’) data in the environment

Preprocess data locally

Transmit data to servers

Combine data from various types of sensors

Process signals both locally and in the cloud

Draw inferences and provide details about data using computational techniques such as machine learning

Make decisions and carry out control actions in the environment

When we envision these principles in practice, we tend to think of “traditional” use cases such as passive environmental control processes: a sensor collects information on air or water quality, this data is pre-processed

locally and broadcast to a central location; then it is used as a basis for making decisions (often with the help of machine learning tools).

But it doesn’t take much imagination to apply these concepts and processes to more complex computational problems. And it is in these cases where we can see the true potential of the applications of this technology, this is what we mean by ‘Beyond IoT’ (beyond the IoT).