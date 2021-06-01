Applications Now Accepting for Online Program 2021 Posted by Human Resource Development Committee of Japanese Cuisine and Food Culture (Tokyo, Japan)

Japanese Cuisine and Food Culture Human Resource Development Committee (JCDC) [https://tow.co.jp/program/]

We are now accepting applications for an online training program, in order to acquire correct knowledge and skills in Japanese cuisine and food culture. Study with a curriculum dictated by world-class chefs in your own country using online training. It is an excellent opportunity to learn the basic techniques of authentic Japanese cuisine and to obtain an official certificate from the Japanese government in a short time.

Application Deadline: June 30, 2021

Online training: July 25 to November 30, 2021

* Dates are in the Japanese standard time zone.

* Participants will be selected primarily based on the selection of application documents.

* The schedule is subject to change depending on the situation.

Study the fundamentals of Japanese cuisine through learning materials (videos and textbooks) supervised by the Japanese Culinary Academy.

Those who complete the online training course will be able to take the exam to obtain the Certificate of Culinary Skills in Japanese Cooking Abroad, Bronze established by the MAFF.

During the training program, instructors from the Kyoto Institute of Culinary Arts (a school associated with the Japanese Culinary Academy) will be on hand to attentively answer questions from participants.

If you have an internet connection that allows you to view the training online, you can participate whenever you want.

All participants will receive a Japanese kitchen knife, whetstone, and textbook required for the program (participants must supply ingredients on their own).

Contacts

Japanese Cuisine and Food Culture Human Resource Development Committee (JCDC)

Yayoi Makino / Aya Hamasuna

email: nihonshoku@tow.co.jp