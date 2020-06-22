You can download these apps for your Android from Google Play for free.

Unleash your imagination with the best applications to make photomontages with your mobile, Those tools that allow you to play with photographs in a creative way until you get great results. As you can imagine, on Google Play there are many photo editors, although in this article we will only focus on those specifically designed to make photomontages.

After reviewing the best apps to edit videos, we switched to photography to investigate in the Google store about the applications to make photomontages, that is, combine several different images into one. In this list, you will be able to know the most complete options to use on your Android.

Applications for photomontages: the 9 best options

Although until not too long ago it might seem complex to carry out on a mobile phone, over time applications have arrived that allow us to get our most creative side through montages. Next, we select the best that exist. All of them can be download for free from Google Play and stand out for a clear interface that makes it easy to use.

PicsArt

One of the most classic apps that exist on Android within the image editor category is PicsArt. The application already accumulates more than 500 million downloads by users, a not insignificant figure for an app. Without a doubt, PicsArt has become an indispensable tool for a large part of them thanks to its varied functions, such as double exposure, brushes to add stickers, text, face change editor and effects like Glitch, among many others.

In addition to allowing photos to be edited through the different tools it incorporates, PicsArt also obviously offers the possibility of making collages and photomontages In a simple way. For this last option, you will have to resort to the utility that the creators of the app call Photo Remix, and that allows you to combine several photos, as well as use those predefined filters or stickers already mentioned.

Moldiv

Somewhat less known than the previous app, but just as useful is Moldiv. This complete tool was one of the most famous at the time, reaching and even exceeding 5 million downloads on Google Play. Thanks to its constant updates, Moldiv leaves adapting to market changes without losing the essence of its functions.

The app is mainly intended to make collages, photomontages and « magazine » style images. It has a complete editor through which to resize, cut or change the shape of the images before adding them to the montage. Hundreds of stickers, prints, filters, templates, magazine layouts and fonts They are waiting for you to create with them the best photomontages.

Photo Lab

Selected as one of the best apps to edit photos by Explica.co and chosen for several consecutive years as one of the best photo editing applications by the editors of Google Play, PhotoLab slips into our selection of best applications to make photomontages on Android. It has a good number of different options and tools to create photomontages and collages, including predefined templates that can be used as a basis for custom montages.

The app is free, although to unlock some of its functions, such as the possibility of creating custom filters, it will be necessary to go through the box. Be that as it may, for those looking to create photomontages as quickly and easily as possible, and if necessary, be able carry out somewhat more advanced experiments, PhotoLab is a very good alternative to the other applications mentioned.

PicShot

With more than 5 million downloads and an average rating of 4.5 given by users, PicShot is positioned as one of the best applications to make photomontages on your mobile thanks to its complete catalog of effects and filters to change the appearance of your images, as you can see in the previous examples.

In addition, you can use their different templates to create collages with dozens of photos and play with the design of the grids, backgrounds and frames. To your images you can also add stickers, emojis, cartoons and other decoration stickers to demonstrate that your creativity has no limits. Once the assembly is finished, you can share it through your social networks, such as Instagram or Facebook.

Photo studio

Another quite popular photo editor, created mainly for photo collages and montages, is Photo Studio. In addition to having a intuitive interface with careful design, This app offers endless tools with which to customize photomontages down to the smallest detail: effects, filters, templates for collages, text editing, color enhancement, etc.

With the « Blend » tool, it is possible to combine two or more images in the way you want, and then use a large collection of skins, backgrounds and blending modes to complete the editing process. Photo Studio is constantly updated, so new effects, filters and stickers are added every so often.

Pixlr

We have talked a lot on Explica.co about Pixlr, an app that went through our analysis table. This photo editor, created by the famous software developer focused on artistic and design terrain Autodesk, hides among its functions the possibility of making photomontages.

Like the previous option, Pixlr offers the possibility of making photomontages using Predefined templates as well as collages or double exposure photos. Once our creation is finished, with the photo editor it will be possible to give a unique style to the photo before sharing it with the world, retouching aspects such as brightness, saturation or contrast.

Lidow

Behind this name hides one of the best applications for making photomontages on Android. Despite having features and tools similar to those of the other apps already mentioned in this compilation, one of the advantages of this app is that it allows export the mounts directly in square format, so that it is not necessary to cut the final photograph when publishing it on social networks such as Instagram.

FotoCollage

As its name reveals, FotoCollage is an application for making montages and collages on Android. Combine up to 20 photos to create incredible collages, with the possibility of rotate, drag and rotate images as you need. In addition, you can retouch them with the wide variety of filters, effects and stickers that FotoCollage offers you, which also has an editor for modify aspects such as brightness or sharpness. When you finish creating the montage, you can save and share it through your social networks.

Toolwiz

Our compilation of best applications to make photomontages with your mobile ends with Toolwiz, an app with more than 10 million downloads and an average rating of 4.6 on Google Play. To demonstrate your creativity and turn your photos into art, Toolwiz puts at your disposal more than 200 tools, such as double exposure, image fusion, templates for collages or magic wand, among others.

Free and easy to use, this application is a good option to create your own montages, since you will not be short of hundreds of designs, textures, filters, effects, stickers and text fonts to edit your photos. To finish, we recommend try these applications until you find the one you like the most, The one that brings together everything you need to create spectacular photomontages with your Android.

