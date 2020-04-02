He coronavirus has had a major effect on mobile app revenue. The latest report from App Annie indicates that users spent over $ 23 billion on apps during the first quarter of the year. Of this number, iOS kept two thirds of the market, confirming its leadership over Android.

App Annie showed that the money consumption in iOS applications It grew 5% compared to the previous year, just like on Google Play. In this field, the countries that spent the most money on apps were the United States, Japan and South Korea, being the categories of games and entertainment the ones with the highest income.

Growth during the quarter coincides with confinement by coronavirus which has been adopted in many countries. As companies close and projects are delayed, video games and video services streaming – like Netflix and Disney + – are generating traffic and lots of revenue.

The report shows the application growth how Twitch, owned by Amazon and one of the most popular services to watch games of games by streaming. Another app that gained popularity during the quarantine has been Discord, a service widely used by gamers to communicate and create communities. Discord went from 91 to 7 in downloads in Spain, France and Germany.

Italy, among the countries that made the most downloads

Houseparty

Italy was one of the countries that registered a considerable increase in downloads, who grew 15% more on iOS and Android compared to the figures of the last quarter of 2019. Added to the applications of games and services such as Netflix or Disney +, others categories that grew like foam were Health, Education, Work and Fitness.

Confinement due to the coronavirus has made people adjust their routines and become more dependent on mobile devices for work, entertainment and health purposes. Fitness apps, video calls and even Tinder have positioned themselves as the most popular in the last three months. The same goes for others like Zoom, Houseparty and Microsoft Teams.

The download list is dominated by TikTok, the popular video app, followed by WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. In income Tinder has the first place, followed by YouTube and Netflix. Of all categories, Facebook has the advantage since not only four of its applications are in the Top 5 downloads, but they are also the ones with the most active users every month.

