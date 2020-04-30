The ban on the movement of people on the beaches of Rio, in order to avoid agglomerations, directly affected the lives of hundreds of tent workers installed along the coast of Rio. To alleviate their situation, the application ‘Toda Praia’, until then used to interact stallholders with bathers, with the optimization of services offered in the sand, adapted to the reality and started to receive donations for this public.

To date, about 110 stallholders have made this registration in order to appear on individual donation lists, with an eye more precisely to the collaboration of their customers and friends. Whoever wants to participate in the campaign, access the application and search for the name of the favorite tent, easily identified by photos.

Jane (in red), a client and her partner Ana Paula in a beach shack in Leme: work interrupted since March

Photo: Disclosure

After choosing the beneficiary, the option of four amounts will appear on the screen: R $ 100, R $ 50, R $ 20 and R $ 10. Simply choose the amount, click on it to formalize the registration and finalize the operation, with the credit card number.

On average, each tent has four, five workers, a number that increases in the summer, on hot weekends or during long holiday periods. There are, however, those that add up to 12 employees. In Leme, Jane Alves de Oliveira and her partner Ana Paula Correa have seven other people in the team at the Pontal do Sol 19. tent, all of whom have not been active since mid-March.

“In the first month, we managed to provide a basic food basket for each of them, with a reserve we had. Now, thanks to the application and the solidarity of customers, we will be able to donate seven more baskets again ”, said Jane, who has maintained the tent for ten years.

For the founding partner of the app, Carlos Eduardo Ernanny, many of these workers “are going through a huge squeeze”, hence the idea of ​​using the tool to help them. He estimates that there are around 1,200 tents from Leme to Pontal, that is, along the entire length of the Rio border.

“When the donor completes the operation, the money goes directly to the registered boatman. We started this project a week ago, with 40 of them joining. The number has been growing quite daily, ”said Ernanny, known as Duda.

‘Toda Praia’ was created earlier this year with a system willing to make bathers comfortable and facilitate the work of boaters. Upon reaching the beach, the customer who wants to be near the tent of their choice can place their order through the application.

With the geolocation feature, the waiters will find you to continue the service. Even when closing the account, technology saves calculations and drafts in notebooks and already presents the invoice, with zero risk of mistakes. The advent of the pandemic, however, interrupted this activity.

