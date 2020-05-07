In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, commerce closed, people isolated themselves at home and, according to research, electronic commerce has skyrocketed. As a result, the number of deliveries has also grown.

Study found that 89.7% of respondents had equal or less gains compared to the period before the pandemic

Photo: Bruno Kelly / . / BBC News Brasil

But a survey obtained by BBC News Brasil, carried out by a group of researchers in four Brazilian states, indicates that application handlers said that, despite having worked harder during the pandemic, they had a “significant reduction” in wages.

The survey carried out by the Network for the Study and Monitoring of Labor Reform (Remir Trabalho) heard 252 people from 26 cities between April 13 and 20 through an online questionnaire.

Among respondents, 60.3% reported a drop in pay, comparing the pandemic period to the previous moment. Another 27.6% said the gains were maintained and only 10.3% said they were making more money during the quarantine.

The survey authors said they sought as much randomness as possible among respondents by distributing the questionnaire “across diverse online communities that bring together different worker profiles”. Among them are groups of deliverers from Facebook and WhatsApp.

They disseminated the questionnaire following the method known as snowball, when members of different social networks pass it on to other networks. The group also argues that the use of the online questionnaire “proves, as far as possible, to be comprehensive and unbiased, considering that these are necessarily workers who carry out their work online”.

The researchers say it is “possible to suggest that companies are promoting a reduction in the hourly wages of couriers in the middle of a pandemic and overmajorating their earnings at the expense of the worker”. The companies deny this (see below the responses of the four companies cited by the couriers).

Graphic

Photo: Playback / BBC News Brasil

For the researchers, “the reduction in remuneration, associated with the increased risk of contagion, intensifies the precarious condition of these workers and signals an exacerbation of the platform’s gain with the pressure of flattening the workers’ remuneration”.

The data revealed that, before the pandemic, 48.7% of deliverers received a maximum of R $ 520.00 per week. During the pandemic, these became 72.8% of respondents.

Only 25.4% of those registered on delivery platforms say they earn more than this amount in quarantine – the equivalent of R $ 2,080 per month. Before, it was 49.9%.

Graphic

Photo: Playback / BBC News Brasil

The survey also asked workers whether companies provide protective materials to prevent contamination by coronavirus, such as alcohol gel, masks and guidelines.

The researchers said 62.3% of workers said they had received no support from companies to avoid contamination during deliveries, which creates additional labor costs.

‘Wicked’ model

One of the coordinators of the study, professor at Unicamp Ludmila Costhek Abílio, told BBC News Brasil that the survey revealed “the perversity” of this business model, in which companies profit more while workers have a devalued workforce.

“We know that companies are earning a lot more, so much so that they stopped disclosing their billing. We know that Rappi (delivery company) in February had grown by 30% in Latin America, but then we have no more data. The most important thing for us to think about now is that motofretistas became essential service workers and need to be valued “, said the researcher.

Abílio affirmed that, although they profit more, the companies do not have responsibility in relation to the motofretistas and that the ideal is that they offered a bonus program to increase the workers’ income. According to the survey, 89.7% of them had a salary reduction during the pandemic or earn the same as before. Only 10.3% reported an increase.

The survey also indicated that, during the pandemic, 52% of respondents said they work every 7 days of the week, while 25.4% of them work 6 days. The researchers said that these two periods of work – reported by 77.4% – are considered “uninterrupted”.

“The worker already lives on the financial limit and cannot stop. It doesn’t matter if health is at risk, if they are not providing protection or job guarantees. Rappi in March saw an increase of 300% in the number of registrations. Probably it increased the contingent while lowering the hourly wages without making it clear. There is no pre-determination of the minimum hourly wages for these motorcyclists, “said the researcher.

Survey was carried out in four Brazilian states

Photo: APU GOMES / . / BBC News Brasil

The research was also coordinated by professors Ana Claudia Moreira Cardoso (UFJF), Henrique Amorim (Unifesp) Paula Freitas Almeida (Unicamp), Renan Bernardi Kalil (MPT), Sidnei Machado (UFPR) and Vanessa Patriota da Fonseca (UFPE).

Change in legislation

In the past few weeks, application handlers have protested in São Paulo. They demand improvements in working conditions, remuneration and wage transparency.

The Unicamp researcher says that the ideal would be to urgently establish legislation to define the operation of these companies to recognize an employment link between applications and deliverers.

“This harms several points. Recently, an injunction determined that companies deliver alcohol gel to all employees, but (this) fell because there is no link. I defend that we think about minimum protective regulations for these workers,” said Abílio.

The researcher also states that the worker has no negotiating power with the company and that he does not even know the reason why he is eventually blocked by the platform.

According to her, “the rules of the game vary all the time” and that the algorithm for the distribution of work, in addition to remuneration – with a disparity in values ​​between deliverers, identified by the workers themselves – are not clear.

Delivery volume increased during the pandemic

Photo: Issei Kato / . / BBC News Brasil

“They say that they are not a logistics company, but a technology company. What we know is that it is very evident how much they exploit the work,” said Ludmila Costhek Abílio.

The report sought out the four companies cited by the couriers (iFood, Rappi, Uber Eats and Loggi) during the survey to find out their position in relation to the results.

Uber Eats informed in a note that “the study in question has methodological flaws that seriously compromise the result. The data were collected from online questionnaires that did not verify whether the respondent was, in fact, a client of any app, very less than Uber Eats “.

Loggi said that all delivery personnel know in advance how much they will receive for delivery when they register with the application. The company also said that all the deliverers are individual microentrepreneurs (MEI) and that the company distributes protection kits with alcohol gel, masks, gloves and guidance material to the deliverers.

According to Loggi, the 40,000 couriers registered on the platform have dialogue channels with the company.

Rappi informed in a note that “it continues to apply the same criteria in the freight cost – which varies according to the weather, day of the week, time, delivery area, distance traveled and order complexity”.

The company said it had more than 200,000 couriers in Latin America at the beginning of January and that it registered an increase in the number of couriers registered since the beginning of the pandemic, without saying how much.

IFood says it sees “the methodology used by Remir Trabalho” with great concern, as 252 people in a universe of more than 200 thousand delivery people generate a high margin of error. It also criticizes the fact that the search was done by Google, which may have led someone else to answer for the delivery person. The company also refutes the format in which the survey was conducted and does not know which questionnaire was used, with all the questions and answer options presented.

According to the company, in April, “the 170 thousand delivery partners spent, on average, 73 hours per month available on the platform, which is equivalent to 2.9 h / day (in a month of 25 days)”. The platform also said that, in the same month, 84% of delivery people stayed with the app on 6 hours a day or less. He also said that 40% of them were available for delivery only 2 hours or less a day.

IFood also said that, in April, “61% of delivery personnel received R $ 19 or more per hour worked, four times the amount paid per hour based on the minimum wage”. The platform also stated by means of a note that “the average monthly earnings of couriers who have delivery activity as the main source of income (35% of the total) increased 36% in April when compared to February”.

The company also stated that “there was no reduction in the value of deliveries during the pandemic, which means that the statement that ‘deliverers are working at least the same number of hours and earning a lot less’ is not applicable to deliverers who work with the iFood “. According to the platform, the average amount paid per route is R $ 8.00 and that all couriers know the value per route before choosing to accept delivery.

