The minimum vital income is a reality from today in Spain. This new income will have an annual cost to Social Security of 3,000 million euros and will provide aid to 2.3 million people. With its pros and cons, this income will reach 850,000 households and will be non-contributory. Starting today, all those who meet the requirements will be able to start requesting an income that will be a way to keep up in these difficult times. Here is what you need to know to apply for the minimum vital income.

How to apply for the minimum vital income

The request may be carried out a day after it is published in the BOE approval of this rent. From that moment on, everyone who needs it will be able to do it. The social security with the exception of Navarra and the Basque Country that have this own service, will be in charge of granting this income. For this to be the case, compliance with certain requirements is requested.

First, you should be between 23 and 65 years old. It is an essential requirement to collect this benefit. Also, monthly income does not exceed 80% of the Iprem, about 430 euros throughout the family unit.

There will be a proof of heritage of which habitual residence will be excluded. A limit of 16,614 euros has been established for a person living alone, which will increase for each additional person up to 43,296 euros.

You will be asked to be registered in a job search and a justification that he and all the members of the family unit have applied for all the aid and pensions to which they are entitled.

If these requirements are met, 462 euros may be charged if an adult is the recipient of the minimum vital income, up to 1,015 euros per month in the case of two adults or families with several members. This figure will vary if the recipient receives other aid, a novelty is that this income is compatible with them.