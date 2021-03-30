Apple’s WWDC 2021 will be held from June 7 and will once again be an online event

Apple has announced that its annual developer conference, WWDC 2021, will take place from June 7 to 11, 2021, and has also stressed that he will return to repeat online format and virtual for this event.

It already followed that same model in 2020 due to the pandemic, and now it will again avoid the possible risks of a face-to-face event. In that event, the presentations of the new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS.

An event with a clear indirect protagonist: Apple Silicon chips

This year’s WorldWide Developers Conference, which Apple refers to as WWDC21, will once again bring the developer community together and learn about where software platforms are heading from the Cupertino company.

Last year this conference served to present the transition of desktops and laptops to the new Apple Silicon chips, and it is expected that there will be news in that regard.

Even though it is not usually an event where there are frequent announcements in the field of hardware, we cannot rule out the presentation of a new team for the moment.

In fact, the presentation image of the event winks The one shown last year with Craig Federighi opening a MacBook – quickly turned into a meme. There are those who comment that this image actually gives a glimpse of what will be the Apple’s augmented reality glasses design, another of the strong rumors that have surrounded the company for a long time.

Even so, several promotional designs show various emojis with glasses of different types, whose characters appear to be wearing them. more for the effect of the reflection than to point out some possibility in that sense.

It will therefore be interesting to see if Apple takes advantage of its annual key event to present hardware news, although those announcements could of course have their own prominence at another time. The image that

More information | Manzana