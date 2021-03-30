Apple’s WWDC 2021 to be held June 7-11

The WWDC 2021, world developer conference of Manzana will be held from June 7th, as announced by the company. It will be free for all developers who will have access to the future of ios, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS.

The 32nd edition of the Cupertino firm’s developer conference, as in previous years, will last all week, until June 11. It will have an inaugural keynote where new versions of operating systems and possibly new products will surely be introduced. Also the traditional State of the Union where the announcements made during the day are explored in a much more technical way.

Besides, the WWDC 2021 will offer an important multitude of workshops to learn and improve on the development of software for the devices and applications of the Apple ecosystem. Also one-on-one sessions, for detailed guidance and a chance to interact with engineers working within the company.

A WWDC 2021 will be 100% virtual, again

Manzana has announced that, like last year, WWDC 2021 will be 100% virtual, with all the advantages that this offers. An unlimited capacity of attendees and global reach, since you do not have to travel to be present. Anyone, anywhere in the world, can attend.

Following the success of the 2020 virtual edition, plans appear to be even more ambitious for 2021. He explains. Susan prescott, Apple’s vice president of global developer relations and marketing for business and education. “We are working to make the conference the biggest and best we have ever held, and we are excited to offer developers new tools to create applications that will change the way we work, live and entertain ourselves.”

Will we see augmented reality glasses?

Both the announcement image in the official statement, as well as the tweet published by Greg Joswiak, the company’s chief marketing officer, show memos of people looking at a half-opened laptop. It is a reference to the video of Craig Federighi which became a meme. Both with glasses that reflect the calendar icon and the date that WWDC 2021 starts.

That has raised all kinds of suspicions about one of the possible announcements of the WWDC 2021: augmented reality glasses. Even though Manzana has announced important new products during the keynote of its developer conferences, it would be surprising if they do so with a new and theoretically so important product.

What could happen is that Manzana announce a much more sophisticated development framework than what is currently available, and be used with virtual reality glasses that are already available on the market. And later, at a separate event in the future, announce your own product. Yes, it is true that it is a mere speculation. But it wouldn’t be the first time the company has left hints of future announcements on its invitations.

Last year the rumor circulated that Manzana would launch its augmented reality glasses throughout 2021. It came from Jon prosser, who has a rather questionable reputation when it comes to revealing future company products. At the time it was quite criticized by other journalists and at times it seemed a mere invention without any support.

Later Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a much higher reputation and many contacts in production lines in Asia, said that Apple is working on a mixed reality headset that would be announced in 2022.

