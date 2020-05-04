         Apple’s wearables business falls within the Fortune 140 and is already the size of Qualcomm

With the presentation of results from Apple last week, we have been able to see how this quarter of the year has been. Of special interest has been the impact of the coronavirus on Apple’s accounts, which it has endured stoically. Among the most prominent numbers is the wearables division, which now it’s as big as an American Fortune 140 company.

Qualcomm falls right into that range of companies, so this segment into which the Apple Watch Series 5 fits is already that size. It is striking that only one family of apple products is as large as its frenemy.

Wearables, one of the 140 largest companies in the US and at the Qualcomm level

Wearables, Home and Accessories have reached a new record March quarter, with revenues of 6.3 billion dollars, with an increase of 23% year-on-year and with double-digit performance across all geographies. Our Wearables business is as big now as a Fortune 140 company and we are excited about the many opportunities that lie ahead for this category.

Tim Cook thus introduced in his initial comments the performance of the Wearables, Home and Accessories segment. The Fortune index measures the largest companies for your annual billing. In this case, and although Cook does not specify it, he refers to the US ranking, which obviously incorporates smaller companies than if the comparison were global.

This differentiation is important, given that the global Fortune 140 has three times higher income levels. In any case, the evolution is positive for the division in which the Apple Watch is accounted for (the previous quarter, it was in the Fortune 160).

As for the companies that make up the Fortune 140, the limit is set by Jabil (offering electronic manufacturing services) with $ 22,095 million billed in 2019. Qualcomm is in position 137 with 22,732 million dollars, commercializing processors and modems, mainly. Starbucks, meanwhile, is ranked 121 with revenue of $ 24,719 million.

We must bear in mind that the comparison is made with the Apple wearables segment. All Apple wearables are taken into account there: AirPods, Beats headphones and Apple Watch. The latter device continues to add new users to the platform. In Cook’s words, 75% of users worldwide are new to the platform. So only 25% are owners of an old model who decide to renew.

