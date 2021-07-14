Apple’s robot to recycle phones

The figures leave no room for doubt

Each electronic device has small amounts of very interesting metals, such as gold. Apple robots are capable of working very efficiently. The gold and other metals that contain 1 ton of iPhone, is the equivalent of removing 150 tons of material in nature, which represents a significant saving. Gold and those other metals can be conveniently reused for new devices.

During 2020, and according to a company report, device recycling prevented 39,000 tons of waste will end up in illegal landfills, where they are later sent to developing countries that fail to carry out the correct procedures, these materials falling into the hands of individuals. The company launched a procedure a few years ago by which you can deliver your old device to an Apple Store and get a discount in the next one on the purchase of your next device. In this way, it is guaranteed that the device falls into good hands and is conveniently recycled, while the customer gets an interesting discount.

The controversy of the charger

Last year 2020, the company announced that it was not going to include the charger in the box of the new iPhone, the 12 series. Has wielded environmental reasons, since it is an article that we all have at home. Who does not take advantage of a charger from one year to another? Device chargers have a large number of metals and plastics, which must be processed and subsequently recycled, the latter does not always happen if the consumer is not properly aware. This decision was very controversial at the time, as some users felt cheated by not having a charger inside the box.

However, the figures for Apple have left no room for doubt. It has achieved that the size of the box is much smaller, and that, therefore, when making shipments from the factories to the distributors, the postage is better used. A reason of pure physics, where before a certain number of boxes would enter, now it does it by 70% more. The result is obvious, reduction of the carbon footprint and toxic emissions to the environment. Both Daisy and Dave are a starting point to achieve a much friendlier environment and prevent our digital waste from falling into the wrong hands.