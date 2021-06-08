Apple’s ‘Private Relay’ will not work in some countries, such as Colombia

Apple announced during WWDC 2021 the arrival of iCloud +, a package that includes a series of new functions aimed at protecting internet privacy. One of them is Private Relay, which guarantees the encryption of all outgoing traffic from the device and allows to hide the user’s real IP and location, among other features. However, this feature, which is basically a VPN, will not be available in all countries. This is mainly due to local regulatory guidelines that prevent the operation of this type of service.

According to a . report, Private Relay will not be available in China, Colombia, Belarus, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkmenistan, Uganda and the Philippines. That is, users from the aforementioned countries will not be able to use the “private retransmission” tool designed to hide their browsing behavior on the web from the eyes of internet service providers, advertisers and any other type of actor interested in ” spy on “network traffic.

The reasons why Private Relay will not work everywhere are diverse. In the case of Colombia they are not clear. In principle, it could be due to Law 679 of 2001 whose decree 1524 of 2002 establishes that ISPs should monitor content. So that? To report illegal content related to child pornography. The foregoing, however, is not a confirmed reason.

In the case of China, the restriction is the result of the strict control that the Government imposes on the activity of its citizens on the network. Internet censorship has been carried out with different laws and administrative regulations since 1996. This includes a huge list of blocked IPs, limited keywords and restricted use of VPN.

Apple’s Private Relay goes against the Chinese government’s control apparatus

Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash

And is that by using Private Relay users can hide their identity and neither Apple, nor the sites they are visiting, nor the Chinese Government, can track them. This is an action that is against local laws. Consequently, this service, which functions as a virtual private network (VPN), cannot function.

Chinese users seem to love Apple devices. According to . data, this Asian market represents 15% of revenues for the Cupertino company, although, yes, if it wants to have a presence in this country, it must comply with current legislation. These have forced, for example, to remove several VPN applications from the App Store because they were not authorized.

Read this too …