Apple’s own 5G modem would not arrive at least until the iPhone of 2023

05/10/2021 at 5:34 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

The iPhone 12 family is the latest to introduce Apple’s most advanced devices to date. Recall that four versions came out, from the iPhone 12 Mini, to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. With tremendously successful sales, Apple is confident about how well its first 5G devices are performing. We know that the company is in a time of transition, since it is redesigning its entire line of Mac and iPad products, thanks to the departure of the M1, Apple’s own ARM-based chip. IPhones have always been designed in both hardware and software by Apple, although there is a detail on which they have had to depend on a third-party company. We talk about iPhone 12 5G modem, which is developed by Qualcomm. This would change in a few years, as Apple is working on its own 5G modem, although the latest information refers to that this would not see the light until at least 2023.

We have known for a few months Apple’s intention to offer its own 5G modem. Today we get more data about it thanks to Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known analyst specialized in Apple, who comments that we would not see this 5G modem until at least the iPhone of 2023. Everything points to Apple having been working on this idea since 2018 or 2019, on all after the tensions between Apple and Qualcomm itself due to various lawsuits on patent issues. That is why Apple put its trust in Intel to develop a 5G modem, although it seems that this collaboration did not work because it did not meet certain requirements. In this way, Apple continued to work with Qualcomm for its 5G modem.

Launching its own 5G modem, will allow Apple to have a device that is surely more energy efficient speaking and have a higher performance. It would also reduce its costs since it would not depend on Qualcomm. We will have to wait to know more details on this subject, since Apple has not given more information about it at the moment.