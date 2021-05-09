Apple’s next big surprise?

Talking about an iPad Mini Pro may seem strange at this point, especially when we are still pending the renewal of the iPad Mini, which we have been talking about and which we have been waiting for since the beginning of the year. The last update that the smallest of Apple’s tablets experienced took place in 2019, so a soft drink is already playing, even more so if we take into account that Apple gives every day, and with good reason, more importance to this market.

However, as soon as we think about it a little more, an iPad Mini Pro you can have a very interesting tour in the marketAs it could appeal to both users of the ‘traditional’ iPad Mini, but who would prefer their tablet to have higher performance, and those who are attracted to the iPad Pro, but who want a smaller device for reasons of cost. comfort, mobility, etc.

Thus, it makes sense to think that Apple already reached this conclusion some time ago, and that since then they have considered the possibility of creating an iPad Mini Pro, a device capable of combining the small size of the iPad Mini with, if not all, at least an important part of the performance of the Pro models. And as we can read in Naver, it is not only that at some point the project has been given the green light, but that the iPad Mini Pro could see the light this year.

It was a bit surprising that Apple did not present the new iPad Mini at the Spring Reloaded event, in which we did know the new iPad Pro 2021. So strange it turned out that we even wondered if Apple would keep the 2019 model until next year. . It is not an excessive term, actually, even more so if we take into account that the previous revision was from 2015. Yet the bells have been ringing for months.

Now, with an iPad Mini Pro in the trigger, it makes sense that Apple has not yet introduced a new iPad Mini, as it will most likely wait for the launch of the Pro version. to upgrade the entire range of minis. And according to many rumors, this will take place sometime in the second half of 2021. If Apple chooses to repeat last year’s formula, with several introductions during the fall, we can expect all new models to arrive between September and November.

This, in addition, gives rise to a very interesting situation, and that is that some rumors about the iPad Mini 2021 spoke of changes in its design, which recently suggested that it would approach that of the iPad Pro. However, with an iPad Pro Mini on top off the table, it no longer makes as much sense that the iPad Mini resembles the Pro, it would be a bit confusing. And there are also doubts about the rumor that pointed to a sensor for Touch ID under the screen, something that seems too expensive for the iPad Mini, but that could make sense in the iPad Mini Pro, as it would avoid the need for a hole in the bottom of the screen.

It does seem clear, in any case, that We will live the farewell of the Home button on the iPad Mini. With or without perforation, one of the keys to the new models will be a jump in the size of your screen, which would jump from the current 7.9 inches, to around 9.5, without this translating into an increase in the size of the tablet. For this, the size of the bezels will also be reduced to a minimum and, in the same thinning line, their thickness will probably also be reduced.

Another aspect on which leaks have occurred is on the arrival of 5G to WiFi + Cellular models. Again, it seems like a not very likely jump (although we can’t rule it out, really) to the iPad Mini, but it should be mandatory on the iPad Mini Pro. However, Apple may decide to take the middle road, offering versions 4G and 5G of the iPad Mini. That could complicate the production processes somewhat, but it would allow maintaining a base model for a very cheap price, and gradually making it grow with more storage capacity and 5G connectivity.

Another doubt, in view of the current situation, is if any of the models would have a MiniLED screen. Only a few days ago we learned that, due to problems in their production and supply, deliveries of the iPad Pro with MiniLED may be delayed for a few months, but on the other hand it seems that some of Apple’s suppliers have already solved part of their problems. If so, an iPad Mini Pro with MiniLED could be a very attractive option, and perhaps for the later generation of the iPad Mini, this can also adopt that technology.