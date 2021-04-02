Apple’s new project would have Tesla as an energy supplier

04/02/2021 at 4:34 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

It’s no surprise that Tesla has the best solar and storage technologies in the world. Its Megapack technology is widely used in huge photovoltaic generation plants. In fact, the largest photovoltaic generation projects have used this type of system, which works really well. Today, the technology giants have services in multiple sectors, they not only focus on the product that goes directly to consumers. In the case of Apple, they are immersed in a new energy storage project, and Tesla is involved.

According to a press release that Apple has sent to the media, the company is building a new project for the generation and storage of solar energy in 240MWh. To give context to this enormous amount of energy, it is enough to feed 7,000 homes for a day. It would be one of the largest projects in the world in this sense, being even larger than Tesla’s “Big Battery” project in Australia, which has an energy capacity of 193.5 MWh. However, the company had not mentioned that Tesla would be in charge of providing its resources for the project. It has been through The Verge where we have been able to find documents that specify that 85 Tesla Megapacks will be used.

It is estimated that the project reaches the $ 50 million, a price that would be only the cost that Apple would have to pay Tesla for the batteries. The apple wants to contribute towards a carbon neutral path by 2030, and this project would help them achieve it.