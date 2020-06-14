Apple, the company that currently leads the sales ranking thanks to its iPhone 11, It has always been one of the most innovative brands. Ok yes, many of you will say that the Cupertino company does not invent anything but simply uses its fabulous marketing team to sell us its products, but isn’t that also innovating?

What we cannot deny that it is the signature of the bitten apple is one of the most influential companies in the world. Its products are sold to millions around the world and its ecosystem is perfect for both those who are looking to work and those who are only looking for leisure time. Not surprisingly, Apple is the creator of slofies, a very simple function but from which Apple drew a lot of chest. But beware, the slofie is going to be outdated because of this new patent that Apple has registered and that would allow its users to take group selfies … remotely.

Take a group selfie from a distance? It could be reality thanks to Apple

As reported by Patently Apple, this “new” patent consists of the possibility of taking selfies in group and at a distance. We explain ourselves. Imagine that because of home confinement you have not been able to meet your friends these days and you miss them. Or imagine also that each of you lives in different cities. Well, what this patent would do would be to gather the selfies of this whole group and put them together into one.

The idea is summarized in the image above. One of these users would invite the rest of the participants and once they are all, the group selfie would be made. Sort of like a video call but on a selfie. A perfect image to hang on Instagram.

Although this may be new for all of us, the truth is that the patent was registered in 2018. That is, Apple already thought about this idea for a while and for whatever reasons it was rejected. We do not know if the COVID-19 has been the excuse to dig it up again, and we do not know if the Cupertino company will develop this idea eventually or not, but the truth is that it seems really funny and curious to us.

Follow all the Android news on our official Telegram channel, we are more than 50,000 members!

Follow Andro4all