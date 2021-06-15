Apple’s new Beats Studio Buds offer noise cancellation and 8 hours of battery life for 150 euros

Apple launches the new Beats Studio Buds, its latest fully wireless headphones with active noise cancellation.

Apple has launched a new generation of fully wireless headphones under the Beats brand, acquired by those of Cupertino in 2014. The Beats Studio Buds They are true wireless headphones with an in-ear format, which arrive to position themselves in the same segment as models such as the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro or Apple’s own AirPods Pro.

But, unlike AirPods, Studio Buds do offer full Android compatibility, thanks to a dedicated app that allows you to control and configure the headphones from your mobile.

Beats Studio Buds, all the information

The Beats Studio Buds They have a design that more closely resembles that of the Galaxy Buds than that of the AirPods. We are talking about headphones small format, with the beats logo located on the panel of the rear part – where the controls are located, which, by the way, are not tactile – and some interchangeable silicone tips.

The charging case It is made of plastic and has a USB Type-C port, as well as with a Indicator LED battery level. The headphones are protected against water under a level of certificationIPX4, and are available in colors red, black and white.

When it comes to audio, Beats Studio Buds feature active noise cancellation, in addition to some 8.2mm drivers and technology support Music Spatial Audio Apple and Dolby Atmos. They also have a “transparent mode” that allows you to hear ambient sound with greater clarity thanks to the built-in microphones.

Beats ensures that Studio Buds are capable of offer up to 8 hours of autonomy if you keep the ANC mode off, with an extra 16 hours – two more charges – thanks to the charging case.

Beats Studio Buds price and where to buy

The BNests Studio Buds are priced at $ 150 or € 150, and can be purchased through the official Apple website.

