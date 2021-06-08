Apple’s impressive redesign of Safari for macOS 12

06/08/2021 at 12:58 AM CEST

Apple’s WWDC has left us interesting news that had not been leaked before. Thus, analysts this year have not been very fine with the new functionalities that macOS 12 was going to bring, nicknamed Monterey after one of the mountainous areas of California’s Big Sur.

Consequently, one of the most interesting developments is the arrival of a comprehensive redesign for Safari. It will seek to simplify as much as possible a browser that is less and less used because it is not as functional as others. Apple will seek to combat the infinite list of open tabs by making use of tabs that work as temporary bookmarks that are grouped into folders according to the theme of each one of them in the sidebar of Safari. Thus, if we use the browser to work, the tabs will be grouped depending on the project they belong to or their theme. Something that already does Google Chrome in its version for Android.

Also the number of visible buttons next to the URL box is reduced, which will be integrated into a single ellipsis button. The result is a much cleaner and more interesting design than the one the application already had by default.