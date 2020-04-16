         Apple’s headband headphones will launch this year and will feature interchangeable parts, according to Bloomberg.

Following the same line of rumors about long-awaited Apple headband headphones, Bloomberg brings new information. On this occasion the publication states that these new headphones will appear throughout this year and that, in addition, they will have interchangeable parts.

Design: from Apple Watch to headphones

Based on the design of the Beats, since Apple bought the company 6 years ago, the Cupertino company has been changing and polishing both the same design and its functions. Changes as interesting as the latest H1 chips that allow greater autonomy and an easier connection with our devices or the presence of “Hey, Siri” in the headphones are clear examples of how Apple, little by little, is taking the course of the company.

With the introduction of the AirPods and later the AirPods Pro, Apple laid the foundation for the design and functionality of its headphones. Now with the arrival of your own headband headphones history can repeat itself.

According to Bloomberg, the new headphones will have two variants, one with textile materials and the other with lighter materials and focused on sports uses. These variants may be, acquired separately or not, magnetically exchanged. In true Apple Watch strap styleBeing able to switch between different components in the headphones can, in addition to adapting them to different use cases, make them an aesthetic icon, something that the Beats already enjoy.

The interchangeable components, although already available in other headphones on the market, are usually limited to the pads themselves. In this case, Apple plans to offer More interchangeable parts as part of the headband. Will we see a single color of headphones with interchangeable parts? At the manufacturing, replacement and repair level it makes sense. It also offers even more possible combinations for us to personalize our headphones.

We have already seen some leaks from these future headphones and could even see them featured at the future WWDC. Definitely a pleasant surprise.

Share



Apple’s headband headphones will launch this year and will feature interchangeable parts, according to Bloomberg.