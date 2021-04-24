Apple’s fight for privacy benefits the big boys: Tae Kim

(Bloomberg) – What some have called the Armageddon of mobile advertising is finally upon us. Starting Monday, Apple Inc. will establish new privacy protocols that will make it much more difficult for applications to collect user data to personalize digital advertisements. The change will have huge ramifications on how the application economy works and will alter the power dynamics between major platforms, advertisers and application developers. But it also comes at a crucial time for the industry: Just as governments around the world seek to clamp down on the growing dominance of the biggest tech companies, Apple’s latest initiative could further strengthen the hand of those same giants at the expense of smaller rivals.

Apple revealed Tuesday that its next software update for iPhones, due out next week, includes its AppTrackingTransparency requirement. The long-awaited privacy feature will for the first time force all apps to request permission to track a user’s activities in third-party apps. Some analysts project that more than half of consumers will reject the follow-up. Several companies have also expressed their uncertainty on the matter. Online dating app Bumble Inc. warned in its prospectus that more than 80% of users might decide not to participate, while Snap Inc. acknowledged on Thursday that Apple’s changes were a major milestone and could significantly affect the way in which they work with advertisers.

This is a big problem. For those users who choose not to participate, app makers will no longer be able to share information about their activity, such as search topics, types of items purchased, and interests, which has allowed developers to compile detailed personal profiles to target ads in a targeted manner. effective. Advertisers will also be at a disadvantage because they will be less able to see which ads led to an online sale or app installs, impairing their ability to measure campaign performance. As a result, ad prices may drop.

Apple, which has more than 1 billion active iPhone users and controls more than half of the U.S. smartphone market, believes the time is right to move forward on an issue that has come under scrutiny from regulators, legislators and consumer advocates. (For its part, Google is exploring an alternative to its Android operating system, according to Bloomberg News, which cited people with knowledge of the matter.) The control and use of valuable personal data by technology companies is one of the top reasons tech giants have come under fire. In addition, Apple CEO Tim Cook has acknowledged that the industry has not done enough to respect consumer privacy or been completely transparent about how it exploits their data. And yet, while this move seems like a win for consumers, the reality is that it can increase dominance of the largest platforms.

Apple could be the biggest beneficiary. As mobile ads in general become less effective, that can spur developers to charge upfront for apps or implement paid subscriptions. Either of those options would increase Apple’s profitability since it charges a commission of up to 30% for any digital content sold on its platform (its App Store is already the subject of antitrust investigations). The privacy push could also help the company’s device sales, convincing consumers that it cares more about protecting their data. It can even help Apple’s advertising business. The Financial Times reported Thursday that the company plans to add a second ad space to its App Store search page later this month, just as app makers will be looking for other alternatives.

Facebook could be a winner too, despite its prominent position in the mobile ad market. Research by Bank of America estimates that Apple’s changes will decrease the social media company’s revenue by just 3% after taking into account its ad networking business exposure to iOS and likely lower rates for ads. application installation. Last month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained why the change could make the company stronger over time. It said it would force more companies to buy advertising and sell products on its platforms as ads targeted elsewhere become less effective. “I’m sure we can handle that situation,” he said as a guest on Clubhouse’s “PressClub” show. “We will be in a good position.”

Zuckerberg is probably right. Digital ad dollars will have to flow somewhere, and Apple’s new policy does nothing to prevent companies from tracking user behavior within their own applications and ecosystems. Thus, the assets of Facebook and Alphabet Inc., parent of Google, which have unrivaled amounts of internal data about what the billions of users on their platforms buy or are interested in, become even more valuable to advertisers. Sellers will now pay more to buy an Instagram ad if they can see that this led to a direct sale within an Instagram ecommerce store.

Similar dynamics are likely to occur in the world of mobile gaming applications. Big players, including Zynga Inc. and King, developer of Candy-Crush and owned by Activision Blizzard Inc., will find it easier to identify the big spenders among their bases of more than 100 million players, which puts them in advantage. But smaller developers, without large communities of captive players, will suffer, as they have relied on external ad targeting to find their best customers in the past.

There is no doubt that Apple’s move will have positive effects on privacy practices for the entire industry. That should be applauded. But on the inequality front, where a handful of tech giants are becoming more dominant while increasingly stifling competition, this move can only compound the problem.

