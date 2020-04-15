By surprise and without any previous announcement or event announced. Apple just unveiled the 2020 iPhone SE. It seems that the company wants to stretch the design of the iPhone 6 (4.7 “) to the maximum, re-launching a proposal with large frames, front reader and small panel. Of course, at the hardware level the iPhone SE (2020) is a true monster, to the point that it equals in power to an iPhone 11 Pro, a mobile that costs more than double.

It is necessary to see closely what are the characteristics, specifications and price of this iPhone SE (2020), a terminal that comes to put it back on the table that small and powerful phones still exist and that the tendency to reduce frames, although it is the standard, may have exceptions.

Data sheet of the iPhone SE (2020)

IPHONE SE

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

138.4 x 37.3 x 7.3mm

148 grams

SCREEN

IPS 4.7 inches

True tone

1,334 x 750 pixel resolution

326 dpi

PROCESSOR

Apple A13 Bionic

INTERNAL MEMORY

64 GB

128 GB

256 GB

RAM

Not specified

REAR CAMERA

12 MP f / 1.8

Optical Image Stabilizer

Smart HDR

Portrait mode

FRONT CAMERA

7 MP

DRUMS

Not specified

CONNECTIVITY

Wifi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE

NFC

OTHERS

Front fingerprint reader (Touch ID)

PRICE

From 489 euros

The same design from years ago with a new heart

Apple has recycled a good part of the 4.7-inch design that debuted with the iPhone 6 and was eventually refined by moving to glass with the iPhone 8. We thus found a fairly compact terminal, less than 14 centimeters high. Again, the glass makes an appearance in the back, on which the Apple logo has focusedAs it happened in the generation of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. Ahead, we find a 4.7-inch panel with resolution (more than) HD, IPS technology and True Tone.

The main point of this iPhone SE 2020 is its processor. Share the A13 Bionic with its brothers the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, the most powerful processor on the market

The heart is the same as its older siblings, the Apple A13 Bionic. It is a processor that has not even been surpassed by the Snapdragon 865 from Qualcomm. Apple does not usually give RAM memory settings so, considering that the top models (11) have 4 GB of RAM, this 2020 iPhone SE is likely to have 3 GB. There is also no amperage data for your battery.. Last year the iPhone 8 showed 1,821 mAh, so the figure should be in this line. In fact, Apple itself indicates that autonomy is the same with respect to the iPhone 8.

Back to the frames involves going back to the fingerprint reader. This iPhone SE recovers the TouchID, without facial recognition of any kind.

A single camera on the back, but not that of the iPhone 11 (and neither that of the XR)

Like iPhone 8 or iPhone XR, iPhone SE 2020 features a single camera. It is a 12 megapixel sensor that uses Smart HDR technology Apple to improve the dynamic range of images. Specifically, we have an aperture of f / 1.8, digital zoom up to five increases and portrait mode, just like we already saw on the iPhone XR. This portrait mode has six effects (natural light, mono stage, etc.). Also note that we have optical image stabilization and True Tone LED flash with slow synchronization.

The camera sensor of the iPhone SE (2020) is not the same as that of the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro. Here there is no full pixel group focus, night mode or extended HDR in video

However, we find certain compromises. The first of them is that this iPhone SE 2020 it has no night mode, which is an indication that the camera is not the same with respect to the iPhone 11. We also do not have extended dynamic range in video. Being this way, everything indicates that we are facing the same camera as the iPhone XR, although Apple does not usually give data on the sensor. Despite this, there is a significant improvement over the past generationAnd it is that this iPhone SE 2020 has the second generation Smart HDR, the same that we have already seen in the iPhone 11. In short, we have a camera that is halfway between the iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR, so that the results should be tall.

Versions and price of the iPhone SE 2020

The iPhone SE 2020 starts at 489 euros. It will be available on reservation from April 17 at 2:00 p.m. (time in mainland Spain), and will be available on April 24, 2020. The most expensive version reaches 659 euros, in the 256 GB configuration. It will be available in the colors black, white (with the front frames in black, finally) and Product Red.

Its about same price as the original iPhone SE, a knock on the table of a market with increasingly soaring prices. It remains to be seen how the public receives this second-generation iPhone SE, but everything indicates that it is a possible top seller within the Cupertino company.

iPhone SE 64gb: 489 euros

iPhone SE 128gb: 539 euros

iPhone SE 256gb: 659 euros

