SHANGHAI, Apr 16 (.) – Apple Inc’s new iPhone SE aimed at budget-minders won’t boost the company’s sales in China, a Weibo survey showed, while analysts noted that it doesn’t support 5G networks.

In a poll conducted on the Weibo social network, 60% of the nearly 350,000 respondents said they will not buy the new model, which costs $ 399 and is the cheapest iPhone available.

About a fifth said they would buy it, while the rest would evaluate the purchase. Although the respondents were not asked the reason for their decision, many commented that they would be interested if the price were lower.

“If you don’t buy it and I don’t buy it, tomorrow the price will drop another 200 yuan ($ 28),” a Weibo user said in a comment that received more than 10,000 “likes.”

Apple’s market share in China – its third largest and accounting for about 15% of its sales – has declined in recent years, as local brands operating on Android have begun to launch high-end gadgets. .

Reception for the iPhone SE was also lukewarm in Europe, where almost 1 million people have been infected with coronavirus and many countries have closed their stores or ordered people to stay home.

Despite unfavorable context, Apple’s new gadget will offer iPhone 6 owners an inexpensive way to switch to the latest and most secure version of Apple’s iOS operating system for smartphones, an industry analyst said.

“These are people who keep their phones for four or five years, until they break or the battery dies,” said Annette Zimmermann of consulting firm Gartner.

Competition in China has intensified as Apple’s rivals are rolling out gadgets that support the 5G network, which already operates in the country, while the U.S. giant has yet to do so.

Last week, several Chinese online retailers lowered iPhone 11 prices by as much as 17%. Apple occasionally allows its Chinese partners to cut prices to drive demand, though it rarely allows distributors in other countries.

(1 dollar = 7.0810 Chinese yuan)

