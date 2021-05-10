Apple’s AirTag has finally been hacked to show custom URLs

05/10/2021 at 1:18 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

During the past month Apple finally showed the public AirTag, a device that served as a locator, so as not to have problems when finding everyday objects such as simple keys, or a backpack, among other examples. The product had been filtering through the networks for several months, until it ended up being official during the last company event. That said, it’s only been a few weeks for the AirTag has been hacked, being able to penetrate the microcontroller and discover its vulnerabilities.

Security researcher Thomas Roth, known in networks as Stack Smashing, recently published a tweet where he implied that he had finally hacked the AirTag, accessing its guts and being able to modify it to access custom websites. As he comments in his own tweet that we leave you below these lines, he had to sacrifice two AirTags to finally achieve this achievement. By accessing the microcontroller and modifying the firmware, he was able to open a website other than Apple’s through a device with NFC.

Yesss !!! After hours of trying (and bricking 2 AirTags) I managed to break into the microcontroller of the AirTag! 🥳🥳🥳 / cc @colinoflynn @LennertWo pic.twitter.com/zGALc2S2Ph – stacksmashing (@ghidraninja) May 8, 2021

This feat can go hand in hand with both good and bad intentions. Knowing that the device has vulnerabilities, Apple will use this data to correct them and make it more secure, although as you know, the iOS jailbreak community will not give up. We will have to wait to know how far you can go with this modification.