Apple’s AirTag, hacked and ready to do phishing | Technology

Sooner or later it had to happen. Hackers only needed 10 days to gain access to Apple’s AirTag, and use it to do such dangerous things as phishing.

One of the technological trends that we are seeing this year are locator tags. They are not a novelty, because they have been around for years, but everything becomes trending when used by companies like Apple or Samsung.

Apple released its locator tag AirTag just 10 days ago, and has already been hacked. They are devices that do not make any grace to security experts, because they serve to track people, and therefore violate privacy. Apple itself indicates on its website that they are not used to place them on children or pets.

The devices AirTag, the size of a soda plate, they are placed on the key ring so as not to lose the keys, for example, since they can be located in the range of about 15 meters using Bluetooth 5, and anywhere in the world with the help of other users, and the Apple network. They are also used with suitcases, valuables, and ultimately, anything you want to locate if it is lost.

If, for example, your suitcase is stolen or lost and you have placed an AirTag inside, when a person with an iPhone or iPad passes near it, communicate with the AirTag anonymously via Bluetooth and he will send a location notice to the owner of the suitcase.

Also if someone connects to the AirTag via mobile by NFC, shows you a way to communicate with the owner of the suitcase, to return it.

A German security expert whose Twitter name is Stack Smashing says that hacked the AirTag, and he demonstrates it in this video:

This hacker has achieved take control of the AirTag microcontroller, allowing you to do really dangerous things, like change the web page that the AirTag displays to the person who connects by NFC to try to return the object to its owner.

Instead of displaying the page with Apple’s contact information, you can use any other website. This is used to do phishing, that is, to impersonate Apple’s identity and redirect the user to a malicious website where they could ask for their passwords or anything else.

Apple tracking device that allows you to locate your objects through the Find app on your iPhone or iPad via Bluetooth. If you have an iPhone 11 or iPhone 12, use ultra-wideband technology to locate with centimeter precision.

Luckily this AirTag hacked It is the work of a security expert and not a cybercriminal, so has already put all the information in the hands of Apple to fix it. It is possible that Apple has already taken this possible hack into account, and blocks any manipulated websites like the one that the hacker has changed.

But it’s always good news that potential security holes are discovered, and companies are on the lookout to fix them.