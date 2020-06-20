Apple has already solved the main problem of its AirPower wireless charger thanks to the heat dissipation feature of the A11 chip, in a project that could be launched in 2021.

Apple’s famous wireless charger, the troublesome AirPowerIt finally seems to see light at the end of the tunnel after overheating issues were resolved, and under a launch that could be ready by 2021.

When Apple introduced the iPhone X a few years ago, those from Cupertino put on the table a wireless charger that was capable of recharging an iPhone or an Apple Watch anywhere on its surface, in a project that never saw the light of day.

However, Apple terminated the AirPower wireless charger at the beginning of 2019, but at the beginning of this year we learned that those from Cupertino would be improving the design and the wireless charging coils so that the energy is distributed better, thus solving these overheating problems that had buried the project.

Well, you guys wanted a better picture of “C68” … 😏 Remember how I said that the main problem was that current prototypes didn’t support Apple Watch? Yeah

Well. They got the Watch working … 👀 pic.twitter.com/LvBeNAAtt3 – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 18, 2020

Now the filter Jon Prosser points out that Apple has solved the problem of overheating and can already charge, in principle, an Apple Watch and any other device of the brand without any kind of secondary problem. What the filter has shown is a prototype called C68 It has an A11 chip released with the iPhone X, and is characterized by intelligently managing the energy that passes through the device.

What would make this wireless charger particular compared to those that exist from the competition, is that it would be able to charge several devices of the brand on any area of ​​the mat, and not on a particular area, and for having deep integration with iOS .

If the tests continue successfully, it could not be ruled out that one of the projects that Apple has most resisted in recent years is one of the undisputed stars when it is presented next year.

[Vía: gsmarena]