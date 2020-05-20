This Wednesday Apple released iOS 13.5 for iPhone and iPad devices, in which, in addition to fixing some device bugs, functions are incorporated to combat COVID-19. Read: 5 new Honor gadgets

This new update includes the API for developers that seeks to deal with COVID-19. So applications are incorporated that will notify you if you are close to a person. This new application can be installed within your device, since it will not be native to iOS.

In this way, the health authorities will be able to develop applications that seek to contain and prevent the coronavirus.

The performance bug of the devices is also fixed as well as other news that we detail below:

Face ID:

A new way of unlocking with FACE ID is incorporated, which will allow you to unlock your mobile phone even with the face mask on. This will work both when unlocking your mobile as well as authenticating yourself in applications that allow the FACE ID.

FaceTime:

An option is added to control the interface in group calls that allows when a participant speaks, the sizes of the tiles do not change.

Addresses issue where users see a black screen when trying to play videos from websites.

How to install the new iOS 13.5?

To install the new iOS 13.5 follow these steps:

On the iPhone or iPad select Settings.

Select General and then Software Update

When it is downloaded proceed to install it.

This update was highly anticipated by Apple users as it allows them to troubleshoot iOS devices as well as resolve the conflict of unlocking the phone with the face mask on. Now it is the turn of governments to develop applications to combat COVID-19.

