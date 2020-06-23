It has been the WWDC 2020 most peculiar in history: without developers, and without an audience. But Apple put all the meat on the grill yesterday Monday so that the keynote did not disappoint anyone. This is a summary of Apple news at WWDC 2020.

While the software updates were not surprising, they have been well received for their pragmatism. Although we are not mistaken: Apple presented as a novelty some things that have been in the competition for a long time. Instead it was a “historic day” as Tim Cook said, as far as hardware is concerned: announced the new ARM processors for Macs, the Apple Silicon.

For an hour and a half, the main Apple managers revealed to us the news of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, watchOS 7, Translate and CarKey, in addition to announcing the expected leap to ARM architecture.

Apple introduces iOS 14 with new home screen, floating widgets, Picture in Picture, and much more.

Users of the company will be able to test all this software in the July public betas. The final version will be available in the fall.

As for the ARM processors, if everything goes according to plans they will be released at the end of the year.

iOS 14 revolutionizes the Home Screen

For the first time in a long time Apple dares to change the home screen of the iPhone. And it does it in two different ways.

On the one hand premieres what it calls Apps Library: An automatic reorganization of the various home pages that everyone has, with dozens of icons, so that the most used and useful are all seen together on a single screen.

In addition, the new floating widgets They can be placed anywhere on the screen, even between icons.

But the most desired function has been Picture in Picture, which allows you to keep a thumbnail video, FaceTime video call or search in the foreground, while using an app in the background. This way you can talk to someone or watch a chapter of your favorite series, while doing other things.

Many system apps will incorporate new features with iOS 14. Messages debuts a function that allows search for conversations or texts based on mentions to people, objects or places, within the messages themselves. We can also post important conversations so they don’t get lost, and add photos and memojis to the created groups.

Maps becomes greener with the integration of routes for cyclists and routes to the nearest electric car charging center. Also premieres travel guides from the main cities.

Safari can now translate websites in up to 7 languages. And if you have AirPods Pro, iOS 14 will add surround sound that will adapt to the movements of your head.

One of the novelties is App Clips: functions of certain apps such as buying tickets, checking a result or performing a task, which will be integrated into websites and other content, and will help users discover new apps.

Obviously, the news is everywhere. The app House Simplify home automation even further with new automation tips and expanded controls in the Control Center. Thanks to the facial recognition of the device, the intercoms and the compatible video cameras are able to identify friends and family.

The new App Translate and CarKey

iOS 14 It also releases new system apps. Translate is the answer to Google Translate’s real-time translation.

This new app, which will be integrated with Siri, allows us to translate phrases we hear in real time. If we put the iPhone horizontally, also conversations between two people.

Translate will include support for 11 languages ​​and can be used without Internet access, ensuring the privacy of translations at all times.

CarKey, meanwhile, is a new app that allows open the car using iPhone or the Apple Watch, without using a key. At the moment it is only compatible with the BMW 5 Series from 2021, but surely Apple will be adding new vehicles.

Communication with the car will be done through NFC. It will be enough to bring the mobile to the door handle of the BMW, to open it.

iPadOS 14 encourages you to write by hand

iPadOS 14, the new iPad operating system, continues to find its own way, increasingly differentiating itself from iOS.

In this new version the main changes are in the new sidebars of the apps, the new search engine, and the new compact mode of many system apps.

The main apps are going to release new sidebars that allow access to all the app’s functions from one place:

In previous versions, when you received a call or video call with FaceTime, or did a search, it filled the entire screen, and you couldn’t do anything else. iPadOS 14 now runs these apps in compact mode: They only take up a small area of ​​the screen, so you can do other things while talking or searching.

The search engine undergoes a complete redesign, and now you can do searches throughout the system, including files, websites, lists, etc.

It also improves the use of Apple Pencil, through a new app called Handwriting. Everything you write with the optical pen is transformed into digital text. Even geometric shapes.

further the system is able to detect information in your handwriting. In other words, you can save handwritten data such as phone numbers or calendar dates in the corresponding apps, and iPadOS 14 will treat it as data that you entered.

Other important news will come from the Augmented reality. ARKit 4 includes the new Depth API, which allows developers to access even more accurate depth information captured by the new LiDAR scanner on iPad Pro.

The most powerful Apple tablet, equipped with the Apple A12Z Bionic processor with Neural Engine, Liquid Retina display with the frames reduced to its minimum expression and Face ID for facial recognition. You now also have a LiDAR sensor to create augmented reality effects.

It can be used to take measurements when trying virtual clothing, or to see how a certain color looks in a room before painting it.

MacOS Big Sur prepares for the big transition

Apple’s new macOS update is now ready to support future Apple ARM processors, which will be used by Macs.

MacOS Big Sur is here, with a visual redesign, better notifications, and the fastest Safari. Discover all the news it brings with it.

According to Apple, macOS Big Sur marks the biggest macOS visual redesign in 10 years. The system icons have been redesigned to be homologated with those of iOS, there is a new support of floating windows, and the apps and the content of the home page can be further customized.

Also debuting is a new, lighter and more visual control center, a new smarter and less intrusive notification center, and more customizable widgets.

Many apps, such as Messages or Maps, incorporate the news that we have already discussed in the iOS 14 version.

The one that has undergone an almost complete redesign is the Safari browser, which according to Apple is 50% faster than Chrome.

A new preview function allows you to see the cover of a website simply leaving the mouse cursor over it, before visiting it. There are more tabs on the screen, and favicons are displayed by default to easily identify open tabs.

The Mac App Store debuts a new category that includes Safari extensions featured by publishers and charts.

It also adds a new function of Automatic translation of web pages into 7 languages. And, according to Apple, it is the browser that consumes the least battery power in laptops.

Apple Watch monitors sleep … and handwashing

It has cost, but with watchOS 7 The Apple Watch are going to release a new functionality highly demanded by its users: sleep monitoring.

It will integrate functions that until now could only be used with third-party apps, such as notices to go to sleep at the right time, sleep analysis by detecting micro-movements of the wrist, tips to improve the quality of rest and much more.

The Activity app will now be called Fitness, and it will include 4 new types of exercises: Core Training, Dance, Functional Strength Training, and Cooldown.

In accordance with the times, a new feature monitors handwashing. The Apple Watch will also alert you if you spend too much time listening to music on headphones. And you can translate conversations through Translate, which we have already mentioned.

Other novelties are the new spheres, and the possibility of personalizing them and sharing them with other people.

The new ARM era of Macs

But the most important announcement of the night has been taken over by the hardware.

Apple says goodbye to Intel processors, and announces a new generation of ARM processors for Mac self-developed, which will allow you to control the entire process of creating Macs, as it does with iPhones and iPads.

The change in architecture means run iPhone and iPad apps natively on Mac, evolving towards a single universal operating system.

Despite the fact that the ARM architecture has not yet taken off on desktop computers (or laptops), Apple says that thanks to it, it will get more graphics power on Macs, and better use of the battery on MacBooks.

The first Mac with Apple Silicon, which is what these new processors are called at the moment, will arrive at the end of the year, and according to rumors it could be a 24-inch iMac and a 13 “MacBook Pro. But Apple itself has already said that the transition will take two years to complete.

System apps have already been adapted to ARM, and third-party apps are already doing so. Microsoft already has lists Word and Excel, and Adobe is already preparing Lightroom and Photoshop.

Certainly a WWDC 2020 very dense and historical, which sets a new course for Apple.