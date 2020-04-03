Everything seems to indicate that the Cupertino firm has a juicy launch in hand, to surprise its followers in the first days of April. The . website revealed that the long-awaited iPhone 9 that everyone wanted to meet in March, It will be released in the next few hours and it will be called iPhone SE (2020).

According to the medium, the device would come in three colors: white, black and red, the latter color being part of the company’s Product RED line. In addition, Apple will also launch new accessories for this device, including black and white silicone cases, as well as other options in red, black and midnight blue leather.

This rumor is related to the one recently published by Jon Prosser, who indicated on Twitter that the iPhone 9 could be announced in April, only that he indicated that the event would occur on the 15th of this monththat is, within two weeks.

The storage capacities that the iPhone SE (2020) would have

. also indicated that the information they received also mentions the storage capacities that the iPhone SE (2020) would have. According to the leak, Users could choose between 64, 128 and 256GB of internal memory when buying their equipment.

The outlet also indicated that while they cannot confirm the price of the three configurations of the new iPhone SE, Ming-Chi Kuo reported last fall that Apple planned to price the new model from $ 399.

Likewise, as rumors have indicated, the new iPhone SE is expected to have the same design as the iPhone 8, although the battery life it should improve a lot with the removal of 3D Touch, a typical feature of older iPhones.

The media indicated that although they cannot confirm when the iPhone SE (2020) will be announced, it is possible that Apple reveal and start taking orders for the new iPhone tomorrow. For now, the Cupertino firm has not made any official comment in this regard, so we will have to be vigilant to see if it will happen or not in the next few hours.

Share



Apple would launch the iPhone SE (2020) in the next few hours and the team would arrive in 3 colors, according to a recent leak.