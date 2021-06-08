Apple would launch augmented reality headsets in 2022

Apple’s rumored mixed or augmented reality headsets could arrive as soon as next year. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has indicated in a note to investors that this device could be launched in the second quarter of 2022, according to iMore.

At the beginning of the year, Kuo estimated that Apple’s augmented reality headsets would arrive in 2021, but in March he indicated that they would arrive in “mid-2022”. This change in the roadmap could be due to multiple factors, such as market dynamics, technical problems to solve or problems in the supply chain.

The analyst of Bloomberg, Mark Gurman indicated in March that mixed reality headsets could be released “in the next few months.” However, the inaugural event of WWDC 2021 has passed without hardware announcements, so possibilities have been subtracted for this year.

“We predict that Apple will launch an AR HMD (augmented reality headset) device in 2Q22 (Q2 2022). The device will provide a seamless video AR experience.” Ming-Chi Kuo

Due to the nature of the product, Apple is expected to announce augmented or mixed reality headsets a few months before launch. Why would the company do this? Simply so that developers have time to prepare, since like any device of this type, applications are essential for its operation and success.

Apple works in augmented, virtual and mixed reality

Rumors indicate that Apple is working on several products simultaneously. On the one hand there are the aforementioned augmented or mixed reality headsets. These, thanks to the eye-tracking technology, would offer an experience superior to any competitive product. Release date? According to the latest rumors, in second quarter of 2022.

The Cupertino company would also be working on some augmented reality glasses, which would have such a discreet design that they could be masqueraded as traditional glasses, and in a few augmented reality contact lenses, although we should wait several years to see the latter.

Either way, rumors indicate that Apple’s augmented or mixed reality headsets won’t be for everyone. The Cupertino company would target a niche market with a high price proposition. According to a Bloomberg report, these products will be more expensive than the competition, which range between $ 300 and $ 900.

Just because Apple is working on different projects – and even creating prototypes – doesn’t mean they’ll hit stores one day. However, the company has shown great interest in the future of augmented reality.

